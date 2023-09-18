Supply Chain Planning Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and enjoy strong market positions based on our current product and service offer. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
We are now looking for a senior Supply Chain Planning Manager who has the knowledge and curiosity to optimize Volvo Pentas global Supply.
This is us, your new colleagues
Welcome to the Planning team in Volvo Penta! We are responsible for receiving the demand plans from sales and requesting the supply from both internal and external suppliers. We secure the stock levels in our warehouses and keep our products up to date. We are a global team with headquarters in Gothenburg, but we also have presence in both the US and in China. We are a part of the Volvo Penta Logistics department which is overall responsible for order fulfillment for all new sales at Volvo Penta.
This is what you will be doing
As a Supply Chain Planning Manager you will be one of the key persons within the monthly Sales & Operations Planning process to secure the right level of product supply to our customers the coming 12-18 months. You will analyze trends in the market and create different scenarios for the management team, to maximize profit for Volvo Penta and be the interphase between the different suppliers/factories, sales, purchasing, management and the Volvo Group. Finally, you will be responsible for identifying opportunities to reach Volvo Pentas sustainability targets and evaluate demand plan, order intake, order book and inventory levels against agreed targets.
We believe that this is you
To be successful in this role, you need to be excellent in data analytics and planning. You must be able to retrieve data, analyze it and present it in a simplified way for others to understand. The job is sometimes complicated, so a fair amount of abstract thinking is a must. IT-tools such as excel, and Power BI are a natural part of your daily work.
As a person you strive to learn and develop every day. You can easily see the bigger picture as well as drilling into the details. You enjoy sharing experiences and supporting others. Furthermore, you are a true team player, and you contribute with energy and creativity. You have a problem-solving mindset and are creative in finding solutions cross functionally. A very important part of the role is the ability to prioritize and keep deadlines.
We expect you to have work experience and a university degree, within logistics. You will need to have excellent English skills as this is the language used in the team and in our collaboration with colleagues. Good business knowledge and project management skills are a plus.
Our offer to you.
The automotive industry is going through a very exciting transformation and Volvo Penta is in the midst of that! Here you will be able to grow and develop alongside with us in this constantly evolving industry as a part of a profitable and growing business. You will work in a truly global organization where occasional travel is a part of your role and the daily work is performed with colleagues from all over the world. You will be situated in our newly renovated office in Lundy, Gothenburg with a possibility to occasionally work from home. The role has a central function in the organization and the interphases to get to know new people and explore new career paths are many.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
If you are curious to hear more, please contact:
Daniel Alfredsson, Director Supply & Demand Planning, +46 73 9025687 daniel.alfredsson@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8119073