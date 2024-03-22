Supply Chain Planning Coordinator to leader in the automotive industry
Seize the opportunity to drive innovation and efficiency as a Supply Chain Planning Coordinator at a leading automotive manufacturer. Be at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility and making an impact in the global car industry!
OM TJÄNSTEN
This role is crucial for managing and optimizing the global production and distribution strategy of our clients vehicles. You'll be at the heart of ensuring a seamless balance between production capabilities and market demand, leveraging cross-functional collaborations to achieve our goals.
You are offered
• Engage with diverse teams to gain a holistic understanding of the automotive industry.
• Be part of innovative projects implementing new technologies and processes.
• Opportunity for professional growth in a fast-paced and forward-thinking environment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordinate with internal and external partners globally to align production plans with market needs.
• Regularly update and manage the Master Production Schedule, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.
• Analyze production data, identify trends, and address potential issues proactively.
• Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives, suggesting and implementing new strategies, tools, and processes.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Individuals with a degree or significant experience in supply chain management or a related field.
• Excellent communication skills in English, with additional languages being a plus.
• Experience or understanding of supply chain dynamics, preferably in manufacturing.
• Strong analytical abilities with proficiency in Excel, Power BI, and related tools.
• A collaborative team player who is adaptable and eager to tackle complex challenges.
