Supply Chain Planner to international company!
2024-07-08
Are you a strategic planner with a passion for logistics? We are now looking for a Supply Chain Planner who wants to take the opportunity to become a key player in a global organization and develop with them. The start for this position is immediately - welcome with your application!
As a Supply Chain Planner, your main responsibility is to plan, coordinate, and optimize our packed goods operations at our clients European hub. You will ensure cost-effectiveness and high customer service by managing production planning for drums and IBCs, participating in improvement projects, and assisting the Head of Supply Chain Operations with cost follow-up and invoice management. Additionally, you will handle stock reconciliation and maintain statistical reporting databases. You will also play an active role in matching supply and demand within the NSP Supply Chain Department along with other stakeholders.
On a personal level we are seeking for applicants who lives the companies values of dedication, cooperation and proactivity. The candidate has a good basic understanding of logistics and planning, is structured, positive, service minded, resilient, open to changes, flexible and has good social, influencing and diplomatic skills.
You are offered
• A challenging position in an international setting and a highly motivated team.
• The opportunity of making an impact and work closely with dedicated colleagues around the world.
• The opportunity to develop within Supply Chain Management.
• Academic degree, preferably in logistics and/or economics.
• Operational background experience. Previous work experience in logistics or the process industry, particularly within the chemical sector or any other company handling bulk liquids, is considered a valuable merit.
• Fluent in english. Knowledge in the Swedish or Dutch language is a valuable merit.
• Solid knowledge in IT and Microsoft Office applications, especially Excel
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Positive and service minded
• Good communication, diplomatic and social skills
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
