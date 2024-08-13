Supply Chain Planner
2024-08-13
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
At Magna we value a think-big attitude, the ability to collaborate and take responsibility, and a mindset to never settle, our objective is to always be the best in class and ready for the future. - if your values align with ours, apply for this job opportunity.
At Magna, we are looking more in the potential in a candidate than experience and education. For us, it is about ambition and commitment to be successful.
About the roleAs Supply Chain Planner, you ensure that the supply of materials meet the production demand and minimum stock levels to provide operational continuity within your area.
The mission is to deliver efficient and quality based solutions, while ensuring accountability from both yourself and others.
Additionally, your will work with overall continuous improvements and supporting the Logistics Department in achieving its long-term targets, primarily regarding inventory levels and stock turnover.
Your main responsibilities:
Lead the work to ensure material availability for serial production
Communicate material availability with different stakeholders and escalate when necessary
Ensure correct level of component inventory
Monitor supplier delivery performance
You will be part of a great logistics team and work closely together with the production, suppliers and customer.
QualificationsWe presume that you thrive in environments of constant learning and developing your management skills. Where you can put your problem-solving skills to good use. You enjoy being the "spider in the web", working and communicating cross-functionally within and outside the company. You are used to and enjoy, driving projects as well as working independently.
As a person and colleague we believe that you:
Take actions and initiatives when needed
Are curious,inclusiveand supportive
Ensure that everyone's input is valued
To be successful in this position, we believe that you have:
Experience from Supply Chain Planning
Good knowledge in English and Swedish, both written and verbal
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office and ERP system within Supply chain
University degree within Supply Chain, Manufacturing or Accounting, similar education or relevant work experience
As you step into Magna, you're not just starting a new job; you're launching into a journey of professional and personal growth. Magna's onboarding program is crafted with the understanding that every person brings unique strengths to the table. It's designed to build upon these strengths, providing a robust foundation for your future endeavors. A mentor will be your guide, offering insights and support as you navigate your first six months.
Magna is more than a workplace; it's a community that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and "can do" attitude. As an award-winning High-Tech company, Magna not only offers cutting-edge products but also promotes initiatives that drive personal growth and career advancement.
Being honored as "Årets Hälsoföretag 2023" reflects Magna's commitment to creating a nurturing environment.
We offer an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides support and counseling for you and your family. It includes services such as life coaching, advisory support, and other forms of assistance.
Location: Vårgårda
Employment conditions: Full-time employment
Starting date: By agreement
Contact information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact hiring manager:Niklas Wallenlind, niklas.wallenlind@magna.com
,orTalent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
Last day of application:2024-08-31, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.

We discourage you from sending applications via email to comply with GDPR requirements and your local Data Privacy Law.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magna Electronics Sweden AB
(org.nr 559131-0841) Arbetsplats
Magna Electronics Sweden Jobbnummer
8838423