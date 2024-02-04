Supply Chain Order & Information Process Architect
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2024-02-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
The Process & Business IT Management Office at PS&L is responsible for Process and Business IT development making sure we continuously improve our Supply Chain Network & Logistics concepts. We drive the strategic capability and technology planning work making sure we are ready to meet the on-going commercial transformation and supply chain requirements from an order, information, material and financial flow perspective. In short, we are responsible for three main areas.
1) Making sure our current operation and business runs smoothly
2) Making sure we can meet Volvo Cars Growth ambition by expanding current capabilities within current landscape
3) Prepare for the future and enable growth by driving transformation
What you'll do
To take an active role in formulation of the PS&L Global Supply Chain processes (from a Supply Chain Order & Information Perspective).
To play a vital role in linking the strategy with the restructuring of both business and IT processes and development of holistic, multidimensional business architecture to achieve an organization's goals and solutions.
To be part of the design of a best-in-class supply chain by identifying the most optimal design from a physical, financial and information flow perspective. You will translate processes supported by legacy IT systems into next generation processes supported by new technology.
In short, as a Supply Chain Order & Information Process Architect it is your job to:
Identify current Supply Chain Order and Information Process in Current Legacy ERP System
Analyse, initiate, develop future Supply Chain Order and Information Processes Architecture
Propose Implementations steps of future Supply Chain Order & Information Processes
Support implementation projects
Where You'll do it
Located in Gothenberg, SE. we operate an Office First policy.
You and your skills
Competence and experience are important, but personality is key!
You are the person who listens at least as much as you talk. When you do talk, you talk with intent to learn or to give meaning and to raise the level of conversation.
You follow through on your ideas and your commitments. People around you see you as trustworthy, dependable and a collaborative.
You balance the interests of all areas of conflict, and you are proactive in shaping expectations from stakeholders as well as communicating your expectations clearly.
You keep abreast with what is happening around you both in your job and in the wider world. You work to anticipate the implications of those developments; business ideas and legislative changes and you create the strategy to address that future.
You map the steps needed to achieve those strategies keeping it simple instead of rushing into unplanned activities.
You have a clear focus on delivering your value. You never give up but you know when to stop and direct your focus on what's more valuable.
You have excellent English communication skills (verbal & written).
You have an analytical and strategic mindset, strong sense of delivery and a personal eagerness to accomplish results.
You have previous experience from working as a Sr. business analyst, business process architect, IT solution architect or business process owner, and can maneuver efficient in an environment with low or no process documentation.
We value four main competences. Drives Result, Collaboration, Building Trust and Efficient Commuication
It is a requirement to hold an MSc in Supply Chain & Logistics / Industrial / Mechanical engineering or similar fields.
Does this sound like your new challenge?
Your application should include CV and Cover letter written in English. Please note that do to GDPR applications via email will not be accepted.
As a Supply Chain Order & Information Process Architect it is your job to:
Identify current Supply Chain Order and Information Process in Current Legacy ERP System
Analyse, initiate, develop future Supply Chain Order and Information Processes Architecture
Propose Implementations steps of future Supply Chain Order & Information Processes
Support implementation projects Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "69276-42232081". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
John Rose 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8442972