Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications
2023-11-16
Job description
Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications
Would you like to utilise your planning and supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for your portfolio of global clinical studies? With constant new products and launches, there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and shape our future with a significant contribution to life-changing medicines.
We have an exciting opportunity for talented Supply Chain Managers to join our Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and we make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
• Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
• Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
• Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
• Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to execute demand and supply planning.
• Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
• Bachelor's Degree in Supply Chain, business or scientific subject area - equivalent experience within Supply Chain will be considered
• Experience within a Supply Chain Management environment with a holistic knowledge of end-to-end supply chain activities (minimum 2 years experience desirable)
• Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems
• Experience in running projects and influencing customer demands
• Experience of demand planning and forecasting and risk identification and management
• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills
Desirable for the role:
• Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
• Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
• Lean knowledge and understanding
• Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
• Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
• Working in a leading role within a team
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
