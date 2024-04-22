Supply Chain Manager for Clinical Trial medications
2024-04-22
About the position
Would you like to utilise your planning and supply chain knowledge to lead clinical supplies for your portfolio of global clinical studies? With constant new products and launches, there has never been a better time to join Global Clinical Supply Chain and shape our future with a significant contribution to life-changing medicines.
We have an exciting opportunity for talented Supply Chain Managers to join our Clinical Study Supply Chain team in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is a key role within our Clinical Manufacturing and Supply teams, and we make sure clinical trial medications are available at the right quality, in the right quantity at the right time for every patient taking part in AstraZeneca's trials all over the world. Our goal is to never miss a patient.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) we are the bridge which turns forward-thinking science into actual medicines that help millions of people around the world. We work across the entire value chain, crafting and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
Responsibilities
In this role you will project manage the design, plan, and set-up of the study supply chain to ensure on time delivery of clinical supplies. You will also lead a cross-functional team enabling continuous dialogue with both internal and external partners on study design requirements and associated changes which may impact the supply chain elements of the study.
To be successful in this role you need to be a fast learner, self-driven and comfortable working in a high pace R&D environment. You need to be a collaborative team player, flexible and have strong communication, planning and problem-solving skills.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Project manage the delivery of clinical supplies effectively and consistently, and input to the balance of costs and any risks to supply.
• Ensure effective communication with project teams and key partners across a global network.
• Support risk management of individual studies with proactive mitigation of risks that potentially impact the quality or delivery of supplies.
• Take ownership for Inventory management including any rework and recalls, extensions of shelf life and expiry date management, or stock destruction.
• Manage the Interactive Response Technology (IRT) system to execute demand and supply planning.
• Work within GMP Quality Management Systems ensuring that you actively handle any deviations, complaints and change controls.
Your profile
• Bachelor's Degree in a scientific or supply chain subject area - equivalent experience will be considered.
• Experience within a supply chain management environment with a holistic knowledge of end-to-end supply chain activities
• Experience of demand planning and forecasting and risk identification and management
• Experience in running projects and in?uencing customer demands.
• Strong in?uencing, negotiating and problem-solving skills, across geographical and cultural boundaries
• Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
• Proficient IT skills with an ability to adapt and operate in bespoke multiple systems.
Desirable for the role
• Awareness of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practise) and GCP (Good Clinical Practice)
• Knowledge of clinical development processes relevant to the supply of clinical materials
• Lean knowledge and understanding
• Experienced in handling Quality Events (Deviations, Change Controls, Complaints)
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.
Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
