Supply Chain Manager | Children's Ikea
2025-01-23
Company Description
Are you passionate about creating products for the most important people in the world - children, and their families too? Do you want to be part of a team that makes a difference in their everyday lives?
If so, we are looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join us in RA Children's IKEA who is committed and curious to develop our business & people.
At Children's IKEA, our approach to product development is always from the child's perspective, with safety as a fundamental priority. We base our designs on a deep knowledge and understanding of children and their life at home environments. Our commitment goes beyond just creating products; we strive to make a positive impact on both people and the planet. Through our range, we inspire children to be curious, to care for their own wellbeing, as well as for the health of our planet.
Constant and instant change is what defines family life, and new needs come as children grow. That is why our job is to side with families with thin wallets, securing that we have the needed products and solutions to the lowest possible prices.
We are seeking someone who fully appreciates that PLAY is serious business and who brings a playful mindset to their work.
Job Description
Your assignment in the Range Area will be to lead and develop the Demand Planning and Sourcing function. You will lead the sourcing and supply agenda from a Range Area perspective through close collaboration with key supply stakeholders.
Together with Range Area management team, you will lead the creation of the HFB plan through a collaboration across teams both internally and externally. You will secure that opportunities and limitations from a supply chain perspective are integrated in the Range plan and that improves and cost out agendas are reflected in the portfolio.
You will get the opportunity to work with many materials, categories and stakeholders. You will be responsible for the alignment and overview of the supply chain activities, such as deployment of platforms, material and sustainability agendas e.g. ensuring that 'Material direction' is being deployed in the Range Area. You will from a Range Area perspective establish long term agreed actions with relevant Supply chain stakeholders.
You will be part or the Range Area Children 's management team, and report to Range Area manager Maria Törn.
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. We believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important.
Qualifications
We believe that you:
Have several years of broad supply chain experience together with great knowledge of leading business and people together,
Have been creating and implementing long term strategic plans within the supply chain and are used to provide clear directions and follow up goals,
Have the ability to look beyond and to lead business with a holistic view, always with the customer, supplier, total IKEA value chain and total cost development in mind,
Can build trust and relationships in teams, building long-term business partnership and handle multiple stakeholders,
Have problem-solving skills and the ability to combine working on a strategic level while acting on an operational/tactical level,
Are result oriented, have a lot of energy and a desire to constantly find new ways to develop yourself and your team. You can make things happen through others!
You are forward leaning, solution oriented, and you are comfortable exploring and not having all the answers. Leading with trust and give space for people to take own initiatives comes naturally to you. At the same time, you can give clarity, direction and you are confident taking both easy and challenging decisions. And you have fun while doing it!
Additional information
Does this sound like your next step? Make sure to apply with your CV in English before 6 February, 2025.
Questions about the position can be answered by RAM Maria Törn . If you have questions regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact the recruiter, Bence Denes .
