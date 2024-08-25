Supply Chain Manager
2024-08-25
Our current Supply Chain Manager is moving on to a new role within the company, so we are now on the lookout for a new colleague. From sustainable forestry to doorstep deliveries, you'll work in close internal and external collaborations to streamline and sustain our operations. This role represents a unique opportunity to influence the foundational processes of our organization. Join us in establishing an efficient, and sustainable supply chain that aligns with our commitment to responsibility and sustainability.
About the role
As Supply Chain Manager, your work spans across Once Upon's entire supply chain - from sustainable forestry to the delivery of our products in customers' mail boxes in various markets. Beyond cultivating partnerships with printing partners, you will design work processes and evaluation methodologies. You will also be responsible for identifying and securing optimal, sustainable logistics and shipping solutions globally. You will develop both short-term and long-term strategies with the aim to create an efficient and sustainable supply chain.
You will be part of our Support area and report to our Chief Sustainability Officer. You will collaborate with many internal stakeholders, for example with Finance, Product Development Teams and Customer Care.
Your background
We're looking for someone with experience in production and supply chain, as well as proficiency in business development and integration solutions. Your ability to comprehend Once Upon's business and supply chain, and further identify areas for improvement, are capacities that will bring success to this role.
Also, you fulfill the following:
- A bachelor's degree, or higher, in engineering or economics - Proven experience in driving business development initiatives, demonstrating a strategic mindset and the ability to navigate the evolving landscape of our industry. - Previous engagement with suppliers and supply chain topics, encompassing aspects such as production processes, quality control, logistics optimization, and beyond. - International experience, showcasing adaptability and a nuanced understanding of global dynamics. This experience will be important as we navigate diverse markets. - Hands-on experience in production or direct involvement with production-related matters. - Experience in leading cross-functional and enterprise-wide projects and initiatives. - Excellent in written Swedish and English.
Who you are
We believe that the role as our Supply Chain Manager will require a person who is ready to continuously develop and evolve our strategies and approaches. We are looking for a collaborative colleague who really enjoys partnering across teams and departments. An ability to coordinate at multiple levels and good problem-solving skills are talents that will serve you (and us) very well in this role.
Working at Once Upon
Our app was created to help people save their favorite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. And that's how we want our workplace to be too - life (and work) at Once Upon should definitely be filled with happiness. Because happiness is the key to success, not the other way around. Right?
We strive for a safe, caring environment that gives everyone space to be their whole self, all the time. If you feel free and have fun at your job, it is easier to feel passion and responsibility for what you do. We always dare to do what we believe in and we always strive to make things better, for people and the planet.
If you're looking for a little more happiness in your life and feel like working at Once Upon would be fun, well, that new colleague might just be you!
Location
Our headquarters are located in Skellefteå, in the North of Sweden. We also have offices in Piteå, Örnsköldsvik, Umeå and Stockholm, maybe that's closer to home for you? We are remote flexible, but we also value the creativity and sense of community that follows from meeting face to face with colleagues.
Let 's connect
Does this sound like your dream job? Are you the perfect fit? Then we can't wait to hear from you! Please help us get to know you by submitting your resume or LinkedIn-profile on our website. You don't have to send us a cover letter, but please write a line or two where you let us know what you will bring to the table in this role. Applications in both Swedish or English work equally fine.
We conduct a competence based recruitment, meaning that every person who applies to join Once Upon receives equal employment opportunities. We value a welcoming environment where everyone feels included, respected and empowered, regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, civil status, national origin, disability or age.
If you have any questions about the job or work at Once Upon, don't hesitate to contact our talent partner Jenny Falk at jenny.falk@onceupon.se
.
Last day of application is September 13th.
At Once Upon you have the chance to be part of something that truly makes people happy. We want to help people save their favourite moments in an easy and fun way, a little at a time, making everyone's memories shine. Today, there are 70 of us working at Once Upon. The app is translated into 12 languages, has been downloaded 5 million times, with books delivered to over 109 countries, and we're still growing!
To be the best we can possibly be, we need all kinds of people that are able to look at things from all kinds of perspectives. That's why we need you, with your unique background, experiences and view on life. Want to be part of our story? Get in touch!
