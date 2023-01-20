Supply Chain Management Coordinator to Samsung
Academic Work Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work in a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry? If you have a couple of years of experience within the SCM field and are ready to take the next step in your carrer, this might be the perfect job for you! We are working with an ongoing selection, so make sure to apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a SCM Coordinator, you will be working at Samsung's Nordic HQ in Kista. You will lead the coordination activities needed in planning the product supply from Samsung factories to the Nordic and local market. You will work with securing product allocation, maintain sales order data, and keeping our customers informed of changes. You will provide assistance in order to give the best possible support to Sales for maximized operational efficiency.
#
You are offered
• To work in an international company that is always at the forefront of the tech industry
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Create Sales orders
• Follow up orders and maintain Sales order data
• Develop and review reports for the local office, Nordic SCM operations and the Korean HQ (e.g. sales forecasts and inventory status, weekly sales discrepancy, demand change overviews)
• Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues
• Monitor and coordinate for aging stock clearance
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent
• A minimum of 2 years working experience in a SCM related field
• Great knowledge of using MS Office, especially MS Excel
• SAP experience
• Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish - both spoken and written
As a person you are:
• Flexible in adapting to changing requirements and priorities
• Communicative in both speech and writing
• Logically minded and tolerant with problem solving skills
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a potential extension
• Location: Kista, Stockholm
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Samsung that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with Samsung you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other at Samsung, and they want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15087910". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7364274