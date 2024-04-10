Supply Chain Developer
2024-04-10
Job Description
As a Supply Chain Developer, you will play a central part in influencing the future Supply Chain. In your role you will work with colleagues in the Supply Chain organization and be accountable to the Head of Supply Chain, with many external and internal touchpoints.
They are on an exciting journey to implement a new ERP and your role will be instrumental to ensure success for the project. You are expected to embrace the complete responsibility that comes with the role and deliver a successful outcome.
You will be working with:
• Project management
• Change management and communication
• Process mapping and documentation
• End-to-end process and system optimization
• Aiming to simplify, optimize and standardize ways of working
• Analyze and optimize logistical flows and processes
• Analysis and Reporting
Company Description
Our client is an Internet provider and they offer their products and services to both private and corporate clients. Examples of products offered are mobile phones, broadband and streaming services. The headquarters is located in the Stockholm area and values that permeate the office are innovation and equality.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have at least a couple of years of experience in Supply Chain.
• You have a university/college/higher education in business economics, engineering, logistics or equivalent.
• You have experience in ERP systems (IFS experience is a plus).
• You have experience in working in a large organization where customer satisfaction and cost efficiency is key.
• You are fluent in Swedish and advanced level in business English.
• You have advanced knowledge in MS Office with emphasis Excel and PowerPoint.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
We believe you are driven, structured, responsible, and self-sufficient. You also have great communication skills, and you are a people-oriented person but at the same time data driven in your decision making. You like working independently but you are equally drawn to teamwork. Success factors in your everyday work are your excellent planning and prioritization skills.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as agreed, and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-01-01 with the possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Stockholm. Submit your application today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
