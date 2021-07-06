Supply Chain Developer - Estrid Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Estrid Sweden AB

Estrid Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-06There is something magical happening at Estrid. And it's happening because of the hard work, passion, and creativity that each member of our team brings to the table daily. We like to think that we are more than a razor brand - we're a dedicated group of people on a humble mission to create the empathetic brands of the future.Even if we are proud of the work we have done this far, there is so much more to do. So much more, and we want it to do it better, bolder and in even more unexpected ways. To do that we need the best people. People who are passionate, ambitious, smart and kind. People who want to be part of something different that has staying power. People who are tired of being stuck in internal processes, who value strategic speed and personal growth. Who come from different backgrounds, with different approaches, and who aren't afraid to dream big. We would be tremendously excited if you were one of those people who join us early on this journey!The roleEstrid is looking for a high-performing, analytical and collaborative person to join our Supply Chain team. In this role, you will have the European market as your playground (currently 12 countries), you will be involved in driving and leading process development in planning, logistics, and sales & operations planning. You will have a meaningful impact on the team and organization as a whole through continuous improvement and problem solving, and by being the link between strategy and operational practice. Your work will vary day to day, from projects such as creating solutions for forecasting and implementing systems to track sustainability efforts, to implementing strategies and scenario planning future ones.You will participate and lead development projects within the supply team but also in close collaboration with the broader operations, finance, and marketing teams, and have frequent interaction with multiple company departments.Your main responsibilities and duties includeResponsible for demand forecasting across existing and new brands & products, markets and channels, by owning Estrid's operational model and aligning across departmentsLead Business analyses, risk assessment, scenario planning and draw conclusions to support the right business decisions and identify and prioritize areas of development within the supply chain, influencing the company as a wholeAlign with supply chain stakeholders to secure logistical operational performance, as well as create preconditions for smooth and efficient Supply OperationsLead the work in aligning and improving ways of working from a supply and business perspective, based on our business reality and our future business needsLead the work in identifying and ensuring development from a business perspective based on our business plan direction, gap identification between our wished and future positionChange, maintain, and continuously improve supply chain solutions and propose new logistical setup to support logistics cost developmentTranslate Estrid's vision and direction into action and understanding through KPIs, and support with business development to deliver resultsWe think you areAs a person, we believe you have an excellent ability to collaborate and communicate with multiple stakeholders to drive cross-functional consensus. We also believe that you have a strong work ethic and the ability to independently own and drive multiple projects. You love to learn and are not afraid to ask insightful questions and fully embrace working in a fast-growing startup environment.We think you have3+ years of experience with a similar role in a high growth environment or in a demanding analytical environmentAcademic degree in an analytical/relevant subjectProficiency with Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets, PowerPointDeep analytical skills with a growth mindsetWe would also love it if you haveA statistical backgroundExperience working with subscription business modelsExperience from data manipulation languages such as SQL, Python, or RUnderstanding of SCM/ERP tools such as Microsoft Business CentraBuilt something that required skills that are potentially transferable to this roleYou will getYou will play an important role in taking Estrid to the next level, so you should desire to go above and beyond to produce the best work results. In turn, you will be joining an incredible company and team at a very early stage where everything you do will have a huge impact. For the right person, there are great opportunities to develop your role and grow together with Estrid. The position is based at our office in Stockholm City.Does this sound like a role made for you? We're looking forward to hearing from you!About usEstrid is a community of dedicated creators and doers who are, perhaps without always realizing it, changing an entire industry. We're rooting for movements and cultural shifts we believe in, and we're here to help lead the way. We are a brand and company that's not afraid to do things differently but in fact, celebrates different in all shapes and forms. We need people who can fill those shoes.Are you ready to move mountains? Good, because so are we.Estrid is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, or age.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31Estrid Sweden ABCentralplan 1511120 Stockholm5849136