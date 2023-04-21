Supply Chain, Demand Planning- Jönköping
First Reserve är ett auktoriserat rekryterings - och konsultföretag som sedan 2003 hjälper våra uppdragsgivare att hitta de bästa talangerna. Vi är specialister på tjänstemannarekryteringar och konsulter inom inköp och logistik, analys, lön, HR, administration och ekonomi.
Genom att hitta rätt person till rätt plats skapar vi måndagslycka för både uppdragsgivare och medarbetare.
Vår framtid ser ljus ut och vi växer! Vi sitter i fina lokaler mitt i Stockholm city. För mer information www.firstreserve.se
For our client Husqvarna AB we are looking for a Supply Chain, Demand Planning specialist.
Welcome to one of the world's oldest Start-ups! By constantly challenging themselves, Husqvarna has continued to develop their business for more than three centuries. This is their heritage. And their future. Do you want to be a part of this? Husqvarna AB is looking for a new talented colleague to strengthen their S&OP Organization.
Central Demand Planner
The S&OP Organization is responsible for the governance of aligning the operational and financial plans. The team plays a key role within the Residential EPAC business unit by making information transparent and by securing that cross functional proactive decisions are taken. S&OP process includes, among other things, the sub processes of creating demand, inventory and supply plans as well as following up on how well they execute their plans.
The S&OP organization is also coordinating the supply of goods from factories and suppliers to sales companies and distributors. All communication between sales companies/distributors and factories/suppliers, with regards to forecasts, orders, delivery information etc, is routed via this department.
As Central Demand Planner for finished goods and accessories you will work in a dynamic global S&OP environment and cross functionally with sales, marketing, finance, product management and operations. Strong understanding of sales forecasting and planning best practices, analytical, statistical and reasoning skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate effectively play a key role.
Areas of responsibility
• Responsible for generating demand forecasts
• Ensuring accurate reporting and monitor KPIs
• Apply future statistical projections and extrapolations based on historical sales data patterns and trends
• Stay close in collaboration and communication to stakeholders as Sales, Planners, Product management to understand markets, trends and other relevant information to create an accurate demand forecast
• Seek extrinsic knowledge from Sales, Product Management, Finance and Supply Planners to come to a forecast consensus for a 24-month rolling forecast horizon
• Reporting and analysis of data for preparing business decisions
• Lead cross-functional meetings
• Drive continuous process improvements
Qualifications
You have an excellent understanding of supply chain processes and a relevant university degree. Experience of relevant demand forecasting or sales planning is beneficial. Excellent and effective in interpersonal communication, presentation and building professional relationships. Fluent in English and Swedish, both in speaking and writing. Strong capability to work cross functional is required as well as extensive knowledge and understanding of how to analyze & model data from different sources for preparing key business decisions (e.g. advanced Excel skills, PowerBI). Experience in working with Logility or another advanced demand planning system/software is beneficial.
You should be analytical, structured, organized and thorough. Being service minded and flexible is natural for you as well as demonstrate ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously in a fast-paced work environment. You have a proven record of being target oriented, empowered, being used to take initiatives and be ambitious in delivering high quality on time. You will work mainly individually but be a part of a team supporting each other to reach common targets. The work also includes creating long-term relationships and co-operation with international colleagues within Husqvarna Group.
Necessary skills:
Product Management
Service minded
Sales Planning
Supply Chain
Logility
Power BI
Data Modelling
Demand Forecasting
Excel
Location: In Husqvarna the hybrid working model is used and it can be adapted to fit individual requirements for the right candidate.
