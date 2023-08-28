Supply Chain Coordinator, Spare Parts
2023-08-28
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
For a critical role to coordinate spare parts availability, we are now looking to add a new colleague as a
Supply Chain Coordinator
You'll be responsible for the spare parts availability, ordering, and forecasting - this is a cornerstone of customer satisfaction and contributes directly to the brand image that will generate sales.
You'll be based in Gothenburg and report to the Head of Parts Supply Chain and Logistics.
What you'll do
• Maintain forecast of spare parts and accessories
• Place orders toward suppliers
• Follow-up on orders, confirmed delivery times & transport solutions
• Initiate payment approvals and execute in systems
• Coordinate with Spare Parts Logistics on a regular basis
• Interface with Lynk & Co China organization
• Work with integration to suppliers' systems and processes
• Continuously improve and implement cost-efficient material planning / logistic solutions
What you bring
• Several years of experience within supply chain management (preferably in the automotive)
• Ability/willingness to travel
• Strong MS Office skills (especially Excel)
• Affinity for data and analytics
Working for Lynk & Co
Salary for this role depends on experience but will be about SEK 38.000-46.000 gross per month.
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link: Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com) (https://careers.lynkco.com/pages/why-lynk-co)
Our recruitment process
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but latest 11th of September. We will do an ongoing selection of candidates during the application period, so don't hesitate to submit your application if you're interested.
We work with a competence-based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right roles, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs (https://help.alvalabs.io/en/collections/1831924-for-candidates)
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates who are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to mira.kantola@lynkco.com
To learn more about us, check out our website (https://www.lynkco.com/en/)
and follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/lynkco/)
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://www.lynkco.com Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Kontakt
Mira Kantola mira.kantola@lynkco.com Jobbnummer
8063650