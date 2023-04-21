Supply Chain Coordinator

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-04-21


We are looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for one of our clients in the Wind Industry.

Area & Department
Supply Management and Optimization

Duties
Responsible for managing, monitoring, analyzing, and improving the system and setup for replenishment of stock for coded (SAP) materials used for the O&M Wind Turbines and Balance of Plant. Responsible delivery follow-ups and monitoring in cooperation with Operational Procurement, Warehouse Management and the sites. Expedite when needed.
Skills:

• Analytical and experienced in Excel and SAP

• Your command of English is strong, both verbally and written

• As a person you are structured, independent, and result oriented

• You are a team player who actively engages people by asking, sharing, helping or asking for help

• You are pro-active, transparent, performance and results oriented

Education

• Three years relevant work experience in a similar position

• Solid understanding of supply chain and supplier management

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

W.IT.G Consulting AB

weITglobal

Monika
monika.mayank@weitglobal.com

7688854

