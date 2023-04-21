Supply Chain Coordinator
We are looking for a Supply Chain Coordinator for one of our clients in the Wind Industry.
Area & Department
Supply Management and Optimization
Duties
Responsible for managing, monitoring, analyzing, and improving the system and setup for replenishment of stock for coded (SAP) materials used for the O&M Wind Turbines and Balance of Plant. Responsible delivery follow-ups and monitoring in cooperation with Operational Procurement, Warehouse Management and the sites. Expedite when needed.
Skills:
• Analytical and experienced in Excel and SAP
• Your command of English is strong, both verbally and written
• As a person you are structured, independent, and result oriented
• You are a team player who actively engages people by asking, sharing, helping or asking for help
• You are pro-active, transparent, performance and results oriented
Education
• Three years relevant work experience in a similar position
• Solid understanding of supply chain and supplier management Ersättning
