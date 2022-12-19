Supply Chain Coordinator
2022-12-19
As Supply Chain Coordinator you perform a range of activities to support to the Regional Sales Managers and to facilitate the export and shipment of materials, equipment, products, and documents.
What you will do
• Supporting our regional Sales Managers with offers
• Updating our CRM-system
• Order handling
• Order acknowledging/confirmation
• Communicating with customers, as well as internal and external stakeholders
• Supporting loading supervisors
• booking of loading teams and plan their travels
• Handling of invoices from contractor and freight
• Follow up on loading services
• Purchase orders
• Ensure required clearance of goods and services when exported across international borders.
• Liaise with customers, clearing agents and other external organizations
• Prepare and maintains shipping records
• Undertake all necessary transportation and dispatch activities
What we offer
We offer challenging and stimulating work in an international environment that supports your own development. We encourage flexible and hybrid working and invest in mental and physical wellbeing of our employees. We offer attractive pension and insurance schemes and many other benefits.
Who you are
We believe you are an experienced supply chain or backup sales function professional that has a good understanding of the relevant transportation compliance procedures. You are thorough and able to deliver excellent result against tight deadlines, and able to work independently. You have good communication skills and build strong relationships with your various stakeholders. To be able to succeed in this role you need to be fluent in both Swedish and English and have experience in working with SAP.
We 're Johnson Matthey - Catalysing the net zero transition
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources.
JM Formox AB is the world leader in formaldehyde technology. We develop and manufacture catalysts, supply complete plants and provide technical support to customers worldwide. Så ansöker du
