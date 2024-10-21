Supply Chain Compliance Coordinator to company in Lund
2024-10-21
We are looking for a Supply Chain Compliance Cooordinator to support and
administrate the collection of Supplier Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) for Food contact material legislation.
Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) is needed to support compliance to Food contact legislation. Documentation is collected for legislation in different geographical regions, to support sales in different markets. The part or material then might have to comply with US, EU and/or Chinese legislation.
Your daily tasks include:
• Contacting the suppliers of parts and/or materials in food contact and drive the work of getting Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp).
• Internal administration and maintaining various databases and tools/systems.
• The job is also about supporting suppliers and answering their questions when they are in the process of sending the necessary information to the client. DoCp will be controlled by in-house expertise before acceptance.
Required Skills:
• Some experience in regulatory matters and/ or legislation on food and safety
• Fluent both in written and spoken English
• Proficient computer skills, Excel, SAP
• Meticulous
• Self-managing
• General understanding of supply management and legislation on materials in foodcontact is nice to have.
Preferred skills:
• Regulatory documentation experience
• Having experience from the packaging, food, or medical industry it is considered a merit.
Soft Skills:
• Ability to communicate in a clear and polite way even when confronted with resistance
or conflicting information.
• Persistent, have a drive and self-motivation.
• Coordinating and accurate
