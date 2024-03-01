Supply Chain Compliance Coordinator
2024-03-01
Job Description
On behalf of our client, we are looking for a Supply Chain Compliance Cooordinator to support and administrate the collection of Supplier Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) for Food contact material legislation.
Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp) is needed to support compliance to Food contact legislation. Documentation is collected for legislation in different geographical regions, to support sales in different markets. The part or material then might have to comply with US, EU and/or Chinese legislation.
Daily tasks include:
• Contacting the suppliers of parts and/or materials in food contact and drive the work of getting Suppliers Declaration of Compliance (DoCp).
• Internal administration and maintaining various databases and tools/systems.
• Supporting suppliers and answering their questions when they are in the process of sending the necessary information to the client.
Company Description
Our client is a multinational packaging industry company originally founded in Sweden. Here, people work actively to develop solutions and techniques in order to constantly be at the forefront of their industry.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have experience in Supply Chain Management.
• You have knowledge in Legislation on materials in Food contact and Safety.
• You have proficient computer skills, preferably in Excel and SAP.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Swedish knowledge is a huge plus.
• It is considered a merit if you have previous experience from the Packaging, Food, or Medical Industry.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, you have the ability to communicate in a clear and polite way even when confronted with resistance or conflicting information. You are also persistent, have a drive and self-motivation.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 31-dec-2024, with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client in Lund. Remote work is not possible for this assignment. A drug test needs to be performed before assignment starts.
