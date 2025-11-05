Supply Chain Business Intelligence Analyst- sourcing - (Maternity Cover)
Are you passionate about transforming and elevating the purchasing function? Do you thrive in a dynamic, global environment? If so, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Supply Chain Business Intelligence Analyst- sourcing - (Maternity Leave Replacement)
As a Supply Chain Business Intelligence Analyst- sourcing, you will play a key role in advancing procurement practices within the Husqvarna Forest and Gardens Global Sourcing Organization.
Your mission is to transform and enhance the purchasing functions data capabilities into a strategic, value-driven asset that supports the broader success of the business.
You support and drive process development in the business globally. Data is an asset - with your skills will we transform the data into value for the business, enhancing and automating processes globally. Data are the foundation in your work and with that will you drive and shape the success of the sourcing function.
Key Responsibilities:
Help drive cost optimization by ensuring visibility of spend and data, identifying opportunities through spend analysis, and supporting cost-out initiatives.
Make a difference in advancing the sourcing division's digitalization by driving system, tool, and data management development.
Support and drive data and process development initiatives.
Provide data analysis, system expertise, and a strong understanding of the Husqvarna system landscape to global sourcing teams.
Who are you:
We see that you are a structured and independent person with prioritizing skills. You thrive in an environment that requires both structure and flexibility.
You are detail-oriented, well organized, and able to manage multiple tasks while maintaining a calm and solution-focused mindset. You demonstrate initiative and ownership, ensuring smooth and efficient operations. To succeed in this role, you need to have good communication skills.
If you have a couple of years' experience from a similar position and are familiar with driving and developing change within a purchasing organization and want to take the next step in your career - then this could be the position for you.
Experience in informal leadership or Change Management in a global environment is highly valued. Knowledge of sourcing operations, digitalization, and cross-functional project coordination is a strong advantage. And experience in data analytics, data science or data engineering are also highly valued.
Qualifications:
Master degree Business Administration, Engineering or similar
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Proficiency in tools like Databricks ,Excel (advanced), Power BI or other data visualization platforms.
Location
This position is primary based in Huskvarna, but can also be located at another Husqvarna site in Sweden. Within Husqvarna, we apply a hybrid work model with up to 50% remote.
Development
At Husqvarna, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care
Your application
Does this sound interesting? don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible, we apply ongoing selection. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager - Daniel Johansson, Manager Manufacturing Digitalization at daniel.Johansson@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partner - Katarina Engberg at katarina.engberg@husqvarnagroup.com Så ansöker du
