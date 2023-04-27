Supply Chain Associate
Voi Technology AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 100+ cities with over 125 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now! At the heart of our business is our operations and to make sure this continues to run smoothly we are now looking for a Supply Chain Associate to support our logistics around Europe from HQ in Stockholm. Do you want to be a part of shaping the future of micromobility? Here's your chance to join the Voiage of a lifetime!
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Supply Chain Associate you will be a part of our Supply Chain team and focus on ensuring that the day-to-day and shipping logistics are well-planned and continue to run smoothly. In this role you will act as the point of contact for all internal and external stakeholders within sea-, road-, and air freight deliveries, and support the execution of our spare part operations. This will include:
Planning, booking and following up on transportation of scooters, e-bikes, batteries, spare parts and other parcels for our operations across Europe
Being the point of contact for all logistics and manage the communication with freight forwarders, shipping lines, trucking companies, customs agents, authorities, warehouses and other internal stakeholder
Creating shipping documents, eg. Dangerous Goods Declarations, Invoice and Packing lists
Managing weekly spare part orders and support the execution of the spare part operations (forecasting, ordering and allocation)
Controlling invoices and managing administrative follow up
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for a thorough and communicative person, with a doer mentality and the ability to take on new tasks and manage them independently. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
Bachelor degree, vocational university degree or 1+ years experience within logistics and supply chain management, or other relevant field
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join a fast-moving scaleup and the #1 e-scooter operator in Europe
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Have an impact and play a crucial part in our operations around Europe
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999)
Sveavägen 25 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7708196