Occlutech is a leading specialist provider of minimally invasive cardiac devices, with a mission to improve the quality of life for people with heart conditions. The vision is to become a global leading specialist provider in cardiac devices, addressing congenital heart defects, stroke prevention, and heart failure.
Occlutech has a broad and proven portfolio, based on proprietary technology, and over 200 patents with more than 139,000 products sold. The company markets and sells its products in circa 85 countries and has around 300 employees.
ABOUT THE POSITION:
We are looking for a colleague with a positive can-do attitude, who value teamwork and is willing to be an important part of the Supply chain group. As Supply Chain Assistant, you prepare and pack customer orders for shipping. Due to the industry we are in, it is important to pay attention to details, follow written procedures and understand the importance of correct documentation.
We are a global company and ship our products all over the world which means that all our documentation is in English, so you need to feel comfortable in understanding English in both reading and writing.
The team includes 6-8 people sharing the responsibilities on a daily basis and who work closely together.
Normal working hours are Mon - Fri 8:00-16:30.
Position report to Supply Chain Manager.
Recruitment is ongoing, and the position might be filled prior to deadline.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Final packaging of products
• Preparation of product cartons
• Packaging and preparing customer orders for shipping
• All goods receival
• Assist with regular removal/discarding of excess cartons from supplier deliveries
• General inventory management
• Provide support for Occlutech activities wherever needed
REQUIREMENTS:
• Able to communicate verbally and in written form in both English and Swedish
• Previous work experience from similar tasks is considered meritorious
APPLICATION PROCESS
Applicants must provide CVs & cover letters stating their interest in the position and their qualifications. Så ansöker du
