Supply Chain Analyst
2023-06-03
Service Market Logistics, part of Volvo Group Trucks Operations, serves all brands and business areas by managing and optimizing service parts availability and distribution to secure customer uptime. Through our operations, we provide world class service focusing on delivery precision, quality, continuous improvement, cost efficiency and synergies delivering value all the way to our customers. We embrace innovation and new technologies and work with environmental care and sustainability at heart. Our footprint consists of 40 distribution centers and 3,800 employees worldwide, and we strive for an innovative and diverse workplace, exercising the Volvo Group values with high focus on Customer Success. We are Proud to Deliver. Making a Difference. For People. Every Day.
Our Organization, Supply Chain Optimization is a global team of roughly 115 people who plan the service market supply networks all the way from supplier to dealer inventory. What we do has a direct impact on the satisfaction of the Volvo Group customers.
Are you a curious analyst who appreciates the importance of collaborative development in a global environment? Are you passionate about delivering excellent customer service and business performance - utilizing digital technologies and insights based on data? Then you might be just the one we are looking for to join our team in Dealer Inventory Management.
WHO ARE WE?
The Dealer Inventory Management Analyst team is a diverse team of innovative colleagues with various backgrounds and skills, ranging from supply chain expertise to digital development and software engineering.
Collaboration and transparent communication are key for us. With daily stand ups and an agile approach, we cherish a supportive environment where we combine our different skills and passions to make magic together.
Learn more about who we are at Volvo Group Service Market Logistics on YouTube.
WHAT DO WE DO?
We combine knowledge in supply chain with digital skills to optimize our current supply chain and build capabilities for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.
We secure an optimized steering of spare parts to our 4000 Volvo Group dealers around the globe through an automated inventory concept, balancing end customer availability with a sustainable and cost-efficient supply chain.
Next to our people, data is our strongest asset. Knowing this, we are working closely with IT resources to build a robust dealer data analytical layer that will support data-driven decision-making throughout the company.
We are also transforming the way we plan our supply chain. We do this by building our own cloud native planning solution allowing agile software development to drive the continuous improvement of supply chain planning capabilities moving forward.
You can learn more about Volvo Group DIM (Dealer Inventory Management) concept on YouTube.
WHO ARE YOU?
A true team player with a curious mindset
Capable of understanding a global, ever-changing supply chain
Proficiency in 1 or more scripting languages (SQL, Python, Spark, Java, etc.)
Skilled in data analytics and able to tell a story based on data
A self-starter who is comfortable to leave well-trodden paths and engage cross functionally
Knowledge in Agile methodology, Microsoft Azure, DevOps, software development, cloud computing, inventory optimization or BI development is a plus
Regardless in which of the above areas your strengths are, in our team you will have the opportunity to use your unique skills to really make a difference for the future together with supporting colleagues in a highly international and skilled team.
CURIOUS?
Curious to know more about the job, your future colleagues, or upcoming explorations, don't hesitate to reach out.
If you are interested in joining our journey, send in your application today!
Hiring Manager: Lina Liljenberg
