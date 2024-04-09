Supply Account Management Specialist
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Södertälje Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Södertälje
2024-04-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Södertälje
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Demand Planner
Consultancy role for AstraZeneca / Södertälje / 9 months / Hybrid
Your new company:
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being results-oriented, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person!
Experience the excitement and varied challenges as we launch new products. Resilient in the face of a constant flow of groundbreaking scientific products and novel medicines. It's the quality of the products that ignites our passion to rapidly develop innovative new processes.
The role:
As a Demand Planner (DP) in the European Region you will manage operational demand and act as the operational point of contact between Marketing Companies (MCs) and the relevant global supply functions.
Europe is a region with many shared 'cluster' packs, an active launch programme for new brands and divestment activities, leading to a rapidly changing portfolio of products and delivering life-changing medicines to our patients. You will be one of 13 Demand Planners in Europe and cover all brands for a number of markets.
Key accountabilities:
The Demand Planner will act as the key operational interface between the Global Supply Function and the Marketing Company for your markets. Your work is mainly within the 0-6mth horizon with responsibility for reviewing & analysing forecast data to ensure it is in line with sales and is adjusted to meet market stock requirements.
• Work with the MCs to understand what is driving demand in the market and to ensure the Supply Organisation is aligned. You drive the market pre-IBP with your MCs and use this information to prepare the market demand / intelligence input for the brand IBP meetings.
• Supervise performance through KPIs and make improvements to supply & forecast performance.
• Manage demand shortages and exceptional short-term demand changes between MCs & Pack Sites will also be part of your role.
• You will be required to work within the SAP APO system and our new Planning System OMP, balancing supply from global sites with MC demand, as well as working within a number of other planning systems.
• In addition, the Demand Planner will be involved in new product launches in your markets/brands, and switch activities resulting from divestments or product discontinuations. There are also a number of other projects, initiatives and improvements where the Demand Planner will be involved.
Requirements:
• Proven analytical experience
• Understanding of Supply Chain Management and experience from a Planning Role
• Problem-solving ability
• Collaborative working skills - strong communication skills, especially across cultures
• Stakeholder management skills
• Good at working under pressure
• Good at working proactively
• Ability to prioritise critical tasks
• Excel / PowerPoint
• Fluent in English
Desirable Skills:
• A degree or equivalent in Business, Logistics, Sciences or Engineering is preferred, equivalent experience will be taken into account.
• SAP experience (ECC & APO)
• Additional language from Eastern Europe or the Balkans
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-16
E-post: Hays.89170.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900757". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8598546