Supplier Quality Specialist Lead
Volvo Business Services AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
If you like external contacts, travel to meet people and to work in a global cross-functional team, then this is an opportunity for you! The Supply Network Quality function, belonging to Group Trucks Purchasing, is driving the global supplier base towards premium automotive quality standards. Our function is responsible for continuously improving the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts and now we are hiring a Technology Specialist for Aluminum Castings and Machining.
The cast aluminum and machining specialist reports to the Head of Technology Specialists at SNQ. You will be part of a global team with technology specialists in GTP. You will drive, maintain and develop a network of auditors to be able to support all regions within GTP in the areas of cast aluminum and machining. Curiosity is a part of your nature, to scout new technologies within the steel supplier and manufacturing field. You will as well coach other SQE's in the network when it comes to sourcing, evaluate new suppliers and solve process issues. Also, it is natural for you to work cross functional, especially with sourcing buyer to create strategies and with engineering to match process and components in a good way.
This is us
We are a group of 10 people based in all the main Volvo sites around the world, and we support all regions in our technical areas. We are all passionate in our different technologies. This is a team with openness, high spirit and willingness to share knowledge and experience with colleagues. We believe that the best results are achieved together while having fun! Are you like us? Then this might be just the perfect role for you!
What you will do
In this role you will perform on site audits at suppliers to review their capability. Train and maintain the network of auditors and continue to develop the audit tools, evaluations and requirements will be some of your tasks. Also, develop our suppliers with follow-up of gaps identified during the audits. Your other main responsibilities will be;
Support the organization both in project and maintenance phase
Run the SNQ network meeting to share experience and knowledge within the community
Be an active counterpart during creation of strategic business plans and in the sourcing phase
Education required university degree and minimum five years technical experience from aluminum foundry and machining production. We expect that you have a theoretical and practical knowledge in aluminum foundry and machining technology.
Preferably you have good analytical thinking-style, experience of leading audits and leadership skills and experience of leading global teams and networks. Since you have an international and open mindset when collaborating with colleagues and suppliers around the globe, your English skills are fluent, both written and spoken.
Ulla Boman, Head of Technology Specialists
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Purchasing has 125 BSEK in purchasing annual spend and 2,550 supply chain partners in serial production. We deliver the best possible products and service that bring value to our customers through scouting and working with high performing supply chain partners. We support Volvo Group's mission 'Driving prosperity through transport solutions' through sustainability, business ethics and innovation. Joining us means working in a global context with 1,400 colleagues from diverse backgrounds and different nationalities across 25 countries while contributing to the core business and results of Volvo Group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8681118