Supplier Quality & Food Safety Lab Specialist
2024-10-03
Our client is an international leader in the food and beverage industry, home to iconic brands that make a difference-both in the market and in careers that truly matter.
We are currently seeking a Supplier Quality & Food Safety Laboratory Specialist to help build the future of food. This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and reports to the Supplier Quality Laboratory Manager. You will be an essential part of the Supplier Quality team, which operates across multiple European locations, including Finland, the UK, Belgium, Sweden, Estonia, and Spain.
As a Supplier Q&FS Lab Specialist, you will oversee various laboratory tasks, including lab analyses, sending samples to external labs, calibrating laboratory equipment, and maintaining lab operations. You will also be responsible for the release and approval of raw materials and traded products sourced from producers worldwide. Working closely with supply and material planning teams, R&D, and external laboratories, you will play a vital role in ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality products.
Key Responsibilities:
Analyze raw materials and traded items, manage release processes, and oversee CoA control.
Identify non-conformances in incoming materials and lead investigations.
Maintain up-to-date lab procedures and documentation.
Perform product tracing and blocking requests in ERP systems.
Provide technical support to Quality and R&D teams, including microbiological and chemical analyses, analytical method selection, and external report interpretation.
Track and report on key Supplier Quality/Laboratory KPIs.
Support New Product Development (NPD) and Quality Assurance projects.
Conduct food safety and regulatory risk assessments.
Collaborate with process teams to continuously improve quality performance.
Contribute to the implementation of a robust Food Safety Culture.
Requirements:
Master's degree in food science or a related field.
Previous experience in a similar role.
Strong laboratory skills and experience in the Product Quality and Food Safety field.
Analytical mindset with the ability to integrate and interpret complex data.
Problem-solving skills, with the ability to take initiative and implement solutions.
A service-oriented approach, providing expertise and guidance to others.
Strong communication and collaboration skills within and outside your organization.
A commitment to continuous learning, development, and a solution-oriented mindset.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required.
Our values: We value individuality and professionalism in each person, and we expect the same in return. Like us, you strive for excellence in everything you do. You enjoy working with diverse people and are relationship-oriented. Your ability to collaborate and communicate effectively will be key to your success in this role.
What we offer:
Our client is a dynamic workplace with continuous learning opportunities and a strong focus on the future. You are offered a role in shaping a healthier, more sustainable food culture, while enabling the future of food.
