Supplier Quality Lead
McNeil AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2026-06-30
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Kenvue is currently recruiting for a: Supplier Quality Lead
What we do
At Kenvue, we realize the extraordinary power of everyday care. Built on over a century of heritage and rooted in science, we're the house of iconic brands - including NEUTROGENA®, AVEENO®, TYLENOL®, LISTERINE®, JOHNSON'S® and BAND-AID® that you already know and love. Science is our passion; care is our talent.
Who We Are
Our global team is ~ 22,000 brilliant people with a workplace culture where every voice matters, and every contribution is appreciated. We are passionate about insights, innovation and committed to delivering the best products to our customers. With expertise and empathy, being a Kenvuer means having the power to impact millions of people every day. We put people first, care fiercely, earn trust with science and solve with courage – and have brilliant opportunities waiting for you! Join us in shaping our future–and yours. For more information, click here.
Role reports to:
EMEA Supplier Quality Lead
Location: Europe/Middle East/Africa, Sweden, Skane, Helsingborg
Work Location: Fully Onsite
Role reports to: EMEA Supplier Quality Lead
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
Travel %: up to 30%
What you will do
You will be responsible and accountable for the successful deployment, and implementation of the Supplier Quality Management (SQM) strategy and associated Kenvue quality standards, procedures, programs and initiatives that deliver quality/compliance, and value to Kenvue supply chain. Based on the Helsingborg site, you will actively partner with stakeholders, individuals and teams, and Direct Material (DM) suppliers to implement innovative solutions and continuous improvements with demonstrated and measurable business impact.
Key Responsibilities
Own quality lifecycle management for Direct Material (DM) suppliers.
Act as interface for the quality topics between the DM supplier and Kenvue.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Lead cross-functional teams to identify, develop and implement strategies to improve supplier reliability.
Lead cross-functional supplier review governance meetings and supplier performance reviews with manufacturing sites.
Establish close partnership with cross-functional team, Procurement, R&D, Raw Material Center, Global Packaging, Operations, to support Business growth and continuity, NPD, NPI & Cost improvement projects.
Build strong partnership with Helsingborg Internal manufacturing site for leading investigation of the quality events, Supplier Event Notification (SEN), supporting material changes & participating in inspections/ audits
Build strong partnership with key suppliers and coordinate continuous improvement process at the suppliers through KPI, Management Action Plan, and CAPA.
Own the audit planning for the assigned supplier ensuring timely execution of the audits.
Drive key programs and initiatives across Quality & Compliance.
Use data driven insights and analytics to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement across different areas.
Drive performance management and be accountable for metrics, scorecards, and processes.
Elaborate and present data insights and recommendations clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences, including senior management.
What we are looking for
Required Qualifications
Scientific bachelor's degree (Pharmacy, Chemistry, Engineering or related field). Master preferred.
7-10 years of relevant business experience in pharma/cosmetic/ chemical/ food/ packaging component industry. Field experience in Quality control or Quality assurance is a plus.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and influencing skills.
Must be able to work independently and with others.
Ability to think creatively and strategically to support business results.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Knowledge of regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Fluent English.
Hands on experience with Quality Management System, GMP, Agency compliance expectations, and ISO 22716.
Good understanding of the European regulatory guidelines for drug Products
Detailed understanding and application of current Good Manufacturing Practices and Agency compliance expectations
Desired Qualifications
Ability to lead, teach, and guide project teams in using tools, initiating change, and applying sound process improvement methodology.
Ability to manage budgets and resources effectively.
Prior Supplier Quality management experience is a plus.
Kenvue is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.
If you are an individual with a disability, please check our Disability Assistance page for information on how to request an accommodation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare McNeil AB
(org.nr 556702-6181)
Norrbroplatsen 2 (visa karta
)
251 09 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
McNeil Jobbnummer
9984738