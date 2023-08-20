Supplier Quality Engineer
2023-08-20
We are looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer (SQE) for our client within the automotive industry.
Work Description:
You will work on customer site and perform quality assurance activities with the supplier in order to secure parts/services according to the agreed specification. You will be responsible for evaluations and take decisions on when when a supplier is approved and can start its deliveries. It's of great importance to set the quality standards and to continuously improve the supplier base and the quality of purchased parts/services.
The SQE has the responsibility to secure that supplier is managing the quality according to the expected level from the start to the end of a part life cycle.
Some of these activities will take place at the supplier locations or in the production plants. This will require frequent travelling and that the consultant takes a leading position, driving for results.
As Supplier Quality Engineer you need to:
• Actively share Supplier Quality inputs in new business sourcing
• Follow the new part development, securing at the end a successful and on time PPAP
• Audit our suppliers according to different processes
• Drive root cause analysis and problem solving
• Promote, drive and develop the suppliers
Deliverables
• APQP documents,
• PPAP approvals
• Audit reports
• Action plan and progress tracking shared with the suppliers.
• Reporting in IT system for the parts verified versus specifications.
• Reporting in IT system for the problem solving closure.
• Compliance with good professional practice and standards.
• Compliance with legislation and regulations, especially when visiting supplier facilities.
Skills Required:
• You have a degree in Logistics, purchasing, Engieering or similar
• Minimum 2 years of experience in Supplier Quality within the automotive industry, having driven APQP and PPAP activities
• Knowledge in metallurgy and / or inorganic surface treatment would be a plus
• Good knowledge of automotive quality standards and tools, such as IATF/ISO/TS 16949
• Good general technical knowledge, reading drawings and technical documents
• Structured approach with good analytical skills and logical thinking, strong problem-solving abilities
• Strong continuous improvement skills
• Strong organizational and time management skills
• Driven and with leadership skills, when it comes to solving problems and to make decisions
• Ability to create networks and to lead cross functional activities within multi-cultural teams
• Can work independently
• Skilled in communication and planning of data and results
• Fluent in English both spoken and written, Swedish is a plus
