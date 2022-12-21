Supplier Quality Engineer
2022-12-21
EDAG Engineering Scandinavia AB is the Scandinavian subsidiary of the EDAG Group. More and more customers are discovering our ability to deliver local engineering capabilities within a wide range of areas - not seldom in combination with other global EDAG sites, colleagues and competencies to accommodate larger projects and undertakings.
Supplier Quality Engineer Come join our team!
We are now hiring Supplier Quality Engineers (SQE's) to the Quality & Manufacturing Team. The SQE has the responsibility to ensure that suppliers are managing the quality and all requirements according to our end customers expected level from the start to the end. We quality assure products, processes and capacity of purchased parts and we are driving a global supplier base towards premium quality and world class performance. We are looking for someone who is passionate about his/her career, and we assume you are proactive, have great communication and leadership skills, positive personality and loads of energy.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for PPAP process.
Supplier process audits.
Ensure and verify product and process performance of the supplier.
Lead and follow-up APQP activities.
Perform run@rate and secure capacity verification.
8D review and approval.
Coach and drive supplier in continuous improvements.
Our requirements
Minimum five years of documented experience from working with PPAP, APQP and problem solving. Master or Bachelor of Science in Engineering or relevant work experience
Experience from EE/SW development and ASPICE is meritorious
Experience in auditing of supplier manufacturing processes (SEM, SEMAT, VDA 6.3)
Knowledge of quality management systems ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and or MedTech ISO 13485
Experience from Lean Manufacturing
The position requires frequent travelling
Miscellaneous
Good knowledge in English spoken and written
You enjoy working in an international environment with high pace
You are proactive, communicative, structured and could work in teams as well as in leading positions.
You are a person who can create long-term relationships
We offer
We welcome you to our open and diverse culture. We promise you a lot of opportunities to grow and learn as you become part of a dynamic and creative team who are at the top of their field. With leading-edge technology, we help our customer's vision become a reality. We are an engineer's playground of innovation and creativity that is fast, furious and fun!
