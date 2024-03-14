Supplier Quality Assurance Engineer for Electronic Products
2024-03-14
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you have experience in working with electronics? Are you a collaborative team player who like the idea of ensuring excellence in electronic products?
Can you work both individually and in teams? Then you might be our next SQA.
Who are we?
Supplier Quality is part of Scania purchasing and are responsible for quality assurance of new and existing parts delivered by our suppliers.
The team SRCE are handling electronic parts assembled in Scanias vechicles.
Together with the purchasers we select the best supplier for existing and new business.
We strongly monitor the industrialization of the suppliers manufacturing process with the objective of obtaining parts with good quality in the right time.
When our suppliers faces challenges, we help them in finding the root cause of the problem and to avoid it from happening again.
We are convinced that a fun working environment and finding your job meaningful are prerequisites for doing a good job.
Your area of responsibility will cover advanced electronic products communicating with the vehicle in order to give the end customer the best experience.
Electronics is a rapidly evolving area with lots of new projects to come.
In the coming years we will solve problems we do not yet knew existed, using tools and processes that have not yet been invented.
Who are you?
We are looking for a new team member that has experience from electronics, either from development or manufacturing.
Parts that carries software will be within your area of responsibility, so experience from that field would be great.
If you know anything about functional safety or cybersecurity, that is also a plus.
Same goes from experience from quality assurance and working with suppliers.
If you do not meet all of these requirements you might still be a great fit - let us know your contribution to our organisation!
You have a positive yet reasonable attitude to most things (as SQA:s we find at least one problem in every proposed solution).
You also have the possibility to find new and creative solutions to tricky situations - we are quite often facing problems for the first time that don't have any given solution.
You will probably not have 100% of the information on the table when it is time to make a decision, and you need to be able and feel ok at giving a "go" when only having 80%.
We believe you enjoy meeting new people, building relations and learn from mistakes, both your own and those of other people.
Probably people told you that you are stubborn, but also that you don't hold on just for the sake iof it, you can switch opinion after receiving new input.
Since much of the daily work internal Scania and externally with both Traton and Suppliers are conducted in English, being fluent is an absolute must. Swedish is a plus.
To visit suppliers in their manufacturing plant is a part of your job, so you need to have the ability and willingness to travel.
The amount and timing of the travels are partly due to your own ability to plan, and can normally be adjusted to fit your schedule.
There are periods of more intense travelling.
How to do?
As SQA you work with different processes and methods for quality assurance, including PPAP, IATF 16949 and Scania internal processes.
As a part of Scania Purchasing, you work closely with both purchasers and suppliers, and also cross-functional with colleagues from RnD and production, both within Scania and Traton
For more information
Please contact Current manager Kerstin Kanders at kerstin.kanders@scania.com
We are looking forward to your application!
We really do!
Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-04-01.
