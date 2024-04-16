Supplier Quality Assurance
Do you want to be part of our expanding, innovative and international company? Setrab is growing and we need more brilliant minds to join us. Our work climate is open and supportive. We believe that our success comes from working together in cross-functional teams where everyone is accountable. We are now hiring:
Your role
Your responsibility will be, together with internal and external stakeholders, to quality assure the suppliers in accordance with customer and internal requirements. You will also support the organization with regards to supplier management. Your duties will include, among other things:
Conduct new product introduction & process verification audits at supplier locations.
Manage supplier evaluation and qualification process partnering with internal stakeholders.
Handling of supplier nonconformities and support suppliers to eliminate mistakes and bad performance by coaching.
Handling and analysis of supplier PPAPs.
Develop and implement quality control systems and establish control plans for incoming inspection based on agreements with suppliers and internal requirements.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone with engineering competence. You have experience from manufacturing, preferably from the automotive industry. Good technical understanding is important.
In this role you need to have strong interpersonal and communication skills. You are solution-focused and can create trust and collaborate with various stakeholders, both within and outside the company. You work in a methodical and structured manner but can still re-prioritize and be flexible as the situations evolve. You are analytical, have high integrity and a good judgment.
Requirements
Technical knowledge and experience from manufacturing industry.
Experience in quality assurance or a similar role within manufacturing industry is an advantage.
Knowledge and experience of VDA 6.3, ISO 9001/IATF 16949 + automotive core tools are an advantage.
Knowledge and experience from purchasing is an advantage.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Be able to work efficiently in a team environment but also independently.
Professional level of Swedish and English (verbal and written).
Good knowledge in MS Office applications.
Travelling is a part of the assignment.
About Setrab
Setrab designs and manufactures customised aluminium radiators and heat exchangers. We supply many of the world's premium car brands, e.g. Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, McLaren, and Mercedes. Our company is in an exciting and expansive phase. Going forward, new business opportunities are opening in new areas linked to the green energy transition, where there is a large market for cooling solutions in various battery applications.
Setrab is part of the listed Chinese company Yinlun with heat exchanger operations in China, Europe, US and India. We are a well-functioning and close-knit team, proud of our competence and our drive. We have short decision paths and believe that we achieve success by working together. We value openness and good development opportunities for our employees. Read more about our company and our business at www.setrab.com.
Apply: Please send your application and CV to our HR Manager, ann.carlsson@setrab.com
. Please, write "SQA" in the subject line. Apply as soon as possible as we are working continuously with the applications.
Contact:
If you have any questions regarding this position, you are welcome to contact:
Björn Hansson, Purchasing Manager, on bjorn.hansson@setrab.com
