At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Within Finance & Supplier Management, the Supplier Management team is responsible for sourcing, contracting, and managing the supplier base for Tetra Pak Processing and Packaging Solutions. Our responsibilities include developing purchasing capabilities, managing suppliers directly, and creating Global Purchasing Category Strategies. Additionally, Supplier Management supports all Processing Solutions & Equipment projects and installations, ensuring the seamless delivery of integrated offerings.
Our team ensures a high-performing supplier base and well-defined category strategies across all Tetra Pak businesses: Packaging, Processing, and Services.
We are currently seeking a Supplier Manager who will oversee a portfolio of suppliers and actively contribute to the development and execution of our category strategy for Tanks and Pressure Vessels.
This is a temporary 1-year position based in Lund, with frequent interactions with both global and local stakeholders. The role involves travel approximately 20-25% of the time.
What you will do
As a Supplier Manager, you will work closely with our business stakeholders, various supplier management functions, and suppliers.
Your primary focus will include:
Executing strategic sourcing projects, supporting stakeholders in project delivery, and managing supplier contracts and performance.
Driving and measuring supplier performance and fostering strong supplier relationships.
Ensuring the achievement of KPIs related to quality, cost, and delivery within the supply base.
Driving performance improvements with a focus on quality, cost, and lead time.
Securing the consistent achievement of KPIs related to quality, cost, and delivery.
We believe you have
A university degree in Engineering or Economics, with at least 3 years of experience in supplier management or supply chain management within an international, global context.
Demonstrated ability to apply strong negotiation skills and innovative approaches to supplier base development.
Previous experience in a Supplier Management function within the food packaging industry, which will be considered an advantage.
A solid level of commercial, relational, and negotiation skills.
Excellent command of English, both written and verbal.
As a person, you are:
Results-oriented, self-driven, and possess strong communication skills.
Naturally adept at building and maintaining successful relationships with stakeholders.
Capable of persuading others to see and adopt your perspective through analytical, methodical, and efficient approaches.
Resilient
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 4th December.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci.
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
