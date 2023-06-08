Supplier Development Engineer
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Supplier Development Engineer
We are looking for driven and motivated Supplier Development Engineer to work in the Strategic Sourcing department within Epiroc, Parts & Services. The main part of the work revolves around supplier performance and the ability to generate expected quality. The key for this is continuous improvement, close collaboration and follow-up. Besides the commodity managers who is the main internal speaking partner and has the overall responsibility for the supplier a close cooperation with R&D and Production is a must.
By joining our Team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. We know that the best teams are built by diversity and inclusion. You will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues with a 'dare to think new' attitude and who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation.
Your mission
The mission for the Supplier Development Engineers in Strategic Purchasing Department is by proactive work, audits and follow-up secure the suppliers capability to deliver products with a quality level well in line with expectations and requirements.
* Develop processes and initiate quality improvement activities that reduce the Total Cost of Quality (TCQ).
* Drive and participate in internal and external quality improvement projects.
* Be Parts & Services Division responsible within the region for the audit process including quality system, environment, ethics and social issues including performing audits.
* Work closely with Category Managers to evaluate the potential suppliers and with other internal stakeholders to build the consensus and alignment for the final supplier/s based on technical, commercial and SHEQ considerations.
* Parts & Services representative in supplier development initiatives within Epiroc Group.
* Participate in new product and product development initiatives together with Engineering to secure alignment to Parts & Services Division sourcing strategy and targets.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-06-23.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Afsane Jafari, Manager Strategic Sourcing, afsane.jafari@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
You have experience in supplier development and quality assurance or equal knowledge through experience. You are familiar with process thinking, knowledge about our products is a plus but not a must. The successful candidate is result oriented with a positive attitude, a self-starter and proactive. The commitment to the customer is essential for you. You have communication and interpersonal skills. A structured way of working is vital and a high degree of flexibility is a must. Due to the global way of working we expect you to be prepared to travel and have excellent skills in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing. Ersättning
