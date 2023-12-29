Supplier Delivery Assurance Manager
2023-12-29
Supplier Delivery Assurance (SDA) Manager
We are looking for a Supplier Delivery Assurance Manager for our client in the automotive industry. The role of the SDA is to ensure that suppliers can meet current and future volume demands of our client. The SDA needs to ensure that suppliers have adequate capacity and flexibility throughout the supply chain to deliver material to production sites and aftermarket facilities according to their needs. They should work towards a stable long-term supplier capacity situation.
In this role you also monitor, map and analyze capacity and flexibility in the supply chain through e.g. capacity audits, as well as make risk assessments regarding individual suppliers ability to deliver parts. You will network and represent Purchasing in various meetings and steering groups. Responsible for analyzing new program volumes, evaluating the suppliers' ability to meet the program and finally giving a response to the program.
You also act as a Crisis Leader to manage supplier capacity issues and drive action plans to mitigate delivery and capacity disturbances or risks in accordance with the escalation ladder. This can also include coordinating delivery priorities between various sites.
The SDA takes part in the strategic improvement work related to Supplier Delivery Assurance Manager role and processes.
Skills required:
University degree in technology and/or business but key is to have an understanding and experience in logistics and operations management, preferably in the manufacturing industry.
Skills in capacity management, communication, project management, lean production and logistics.
You have a holistic approach identify main improvement areas and work towards defined goals together with different stakeholders as well as have a strong business mindset. The role relies on the ability to build relationships to lead cross functional activities with multi-cultural teams.
You are part of a team, but this role will require you to drive your own initiatives and work independently. Being fluent in English is required and experience from working in an international environment is beneficial.
