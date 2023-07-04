Supervisor to the Banquet department at Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
We are looking for a Supervisor for our banquet floor who will focus on the conference but also other outlets depending on occupancy and needs. The primary duties as a supervisor will be to make sure that our conference floor is a high-standard meeting place where attention to detail and luxury service are the core of what we do.
You will be responsible for ensuring the smooth running of the conference operations daily and that the team delivers exceptional high-end guest service. You will also work closely together with and report to the F&B Manager in the development of our banqueting concept and offerings. You understand the importance of building a strong relationship with other departments to ensure a flawless guest experience for all our guests from beginning to end.
Your main duties will be;
* Have close contact with the kitchen, sales, group and events teams and participate in preparation meetings with guests / customers
* To lead and actively participate on the conference floor when we have occupancy, as well as to schedule all personnel
* Create training routines for current and new staff members that guarantee they are confident and motivated to do their job tasks
* Welcome group managers and coorfinators. You must be able to make quick decisions and take care of any problems or obstacles that arise
* Plan and organize daily events and lead the team at the banquet
* Work together with the team towards the department's goals
* Create training routines for current and new staff members that guarantee they are are confident and motivated to do their job tasks
* Ensure all public areas within the conference floor are kept tidy and that the furniture/equipment is kept in great condition
* To perform back administrative duties such as ordering and inventory control as requested by the F&B Manager.
To apply you must meet the following requirements;
* At least three years of experience from work in the service industry, preferably in a managerial position
* A very good eye for details
* Experience in banquet service and other F&B serving (bar, room service and á la carte)
* Experience of banquet and conference set-up
* Good knowledge of Swedish and English
* Generally good computer knowledge (Windows) and experience of working with Micros & Opera
* Good ability to quickly solve problems and handle different situations
* Good organizational skills and good ability to make decisions regarding operations in a flexible and independent manner
Your working hours will be variable daytime/evening/weekends depending on availability. The position requires a lot of flexibility regarding working hours and schedule. The work sometimes includes long days with high occupancy during both day and evening.
Apply today!
If this suits you well and if you are looking forward to a fun job in an international environment, we look forward to hearing from you soon. We will begin recruitment immediately and the position can be filled before the application deadline. If you would like to know more about the position, please contact Dimitris Niaris, F&B Manager at 070 145 54 30
The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, located in the heart of Stockholm, with its 460 guest rooms, restaurant, bar and conference facilities is one of Stockholm's largest international first-class hotels. Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is a place where high expectations are not only met - they are exceeded. We are part of Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain with over 8,000 hotels worldwide.
At the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, we offer you a job in a beautiful and warm environment. We offer development and career opportunities internally and internationally, and as an employee you also have the opportunity to visit some of our more than 8,000 hotels worldwide at very favorable prices. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
F&B Manager
Dimitris Niaris dimitris.niaris@sheratonstockholm.com 0701455430 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7936657