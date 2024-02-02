Superintendent/Engineering Manager - Torslanda - Logistic
2024-02-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales.
Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Plant Supply Chain, Volvo Cars Torslanda (VCT) is responsible for order- and production planning and for supplying the manufacturing process of VCT with components of in the right time and at the right place in takt. We continuously take part in developing the suppliers to reach optimal quality level and delivery precision.
At VCT, Plant Supply Chain is divided into five main areas, volume & program, production planning, Supply Chain, internally material handling, and plant supply chain engineering.
At Supply Chain VCT, you are part of a global supply and production team. We secure that the cars we build through our flows meet the highest expectations from our customers. In close collaboration with people inside and outside the plant, we drive and lead development in the supply chain. From the supplier to the customer - in a lean flow way. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people in the biggest Supply Chain transformation at Torslanda Plant, this is the place for you to develop and contribute.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
We are now looking for a Superintendent/Engineering Manager within Logistic to the Body Shop.
You will be a member of the Plant Supply Chain management team and report directly to the Head of Supply Chain VCT and also be part of the global supply chain team. You will take part in discussions, which gives you a unique insight in the strategic and operational work. Your efforts will be rewarded by developing a great business and operational understanding suitable for your possible continued development into more challenging roles.
In this role you get the opportunity to be part of a high-performing team and operate from daily material in plant material flows to leading the largest flow transformation at VCT. You will build commitment to the team, drive development of people, business, and drive operations against lean transformation. Additionally, you will organize work and resources in such a way that the company's goals in the short, medium, and long term meet effectively.
As Superintendent/Engineering Manager you will lead the team in a way that supports the Volvo Cars culture and wanted leadership behaviors. Other responsibilities include performance management, competency development, knowledge sharing and resource allocation according to requirements of the business.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a committed and confident leader who is passionate about people and logistics. The right candidate has significant leadership experience in a formal position, with the ability to bring out the best in others. You find energy and motivation in releasing others' potential, allowing them to grow. Thanks to your excellent communication skills, you have the ability to create strong and trustful relationships. We know that you believe in the power of people. We know that you have strong communication and collaboration skills while being able to think strategically.
We believe you have a MSc degree in logistic and/or dignified experience from production and logistics. Preferably from within the Supply Chain or from manufacturing organization. It is meritorious if you have professional experience with the end-to-end flow within packaging engineering, inplant & IBL logistic. You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. We also see that you to have experience in project management and are used to driving projects forward.
Since you will be in contact with many people and depend on information from them, it is important that you are relations oriented with a natural ability for networking. You are able to build confidence and trust at all levels of the organization. You have a holistic mindset and are goal oriented.
For you to be success in this role, you'll need to be structured and have the skill to prioritizing among all tasks, both operationally and strategically, and not be afraid to solve practical things and take decisions with a solution-oriented mindset.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 18th of February 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted. Interviews will be held continuously, and this recruitment can be completed before last application date.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Daniel Svensson, daniel.sip.svensson@volvocars.com
. If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
