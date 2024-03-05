Superintendent - Torslanda - Assembly Plant
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales.
Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Volvo Cars Torslanda (VCT) is part of Volvo Cars global production organization, manufacturing the majority of our products in a fast-moving operation. At Volvo Cars Torslanda, you are part of a global team that ensures that the cars we build meet the highest expectations from our customers. In our manufacturing process, we work with the latest production technologies - with a firm focus on people engagement, competencies, and continuous development. If you want to reach your goals together with other people, Volvo Cars Torslanda is the place for you to prosper.
The assembly plant (TC) is divided into two areas: PRE-TRIM / FINAL and TRIM / DECKING, where you will be a part of the Assembly Plant Management team. The production is running on three shifts; day, evening and night, starting Sunday night and ending Friday evening. The production capacity is set to 300 000 cars per year, or 1 car per minute, requiring around 2800 employees to operate.
On Pre-trim, wiring, dashboard, rails, ceilings etc. are assembled. The work is carried out both on the first station and on the driven line. Decking is responsible for; among other things, engines and gearboxes. Area Trim tests the tightness of our various filling systems assembles the tailgate and interiors. At Final, door panels and other door components are installed, the car is programmed and tested in roll test and toe-in. Finally, an undercarriage treatment of the car is done.
We are now looking for two dedicated Senior Managers, one for evening shift and one for night shift.
What you'll do
In this role you will manage and execute the daily operation in terms of production and develop the production processes to fulfill long-term goals concerning quality, delivery precision and cost according to the QDFIPS targets set by the VCT Management team. You will have around 12 direct reporting Supervisors in your team.
You will build commitment, drive the development of the business, implement and develop Volvo Cars Manufacturing System (VCMS), identify improvement potentials and reduce losses to drive the operation towards lean production standards. Organizing work and resources in such a way that the company's goals in the short, medium, and long term are effectively met is very important and a natural part of this role.
To be successful in the role you must be able to lead the team in a way that supports the Volvo Cars culture and wanted leadership behaviors. Other responsibilities include performance management, competence development, knowledge sharing and resource allocation according to the requirements of the business.
You and your profile
We are looking for committed and inspiring managers who are passionate about production and leadership.
We see that you have a university degree in Engineering or relevant work experience, preferably within the manufacturing organization. The right candidate has a strong personal leadership in line with Volvo Cars values and you are highly successful in bringing out the best in others. You find energy and motivation in releasing others' potential, allowing them to grow. You have a holistic mindset and are goal oriented. You must have significant leadership experience in a formal position, with the ability to both lead and motivate employees.
As a person, you believe in the power of people. We know that you have strong communication and collaboration skills while being able to think strategically. Since you will be in contact with many people and depend on information from them, you have a natural ability for networking. Thanks to your excellent communication skills both written and spoken in English, you are able to build confidence and trustful relationships at all levels of the organization. Being fluent in Swedish is an advantage.
Furthermore, we see that you are structured and have the skill to prioritize all tasks and not be afraid to solve practical things and take decisions with a solution-oriented mindset.
How to learn more and apply
Kindly register your application via our Recruitment Tool as soon as possible but no later than 19th of March 2024. Due to GDPR, applications via email are not accepted.
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Robin Högberg, robin.hogberg@volvocars.com
.
If you have questions related to the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Josephine Fagrell, josephine.fagrell@volvocars.com
.
