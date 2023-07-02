Suomenkielinen asiakaspalvelutyöntekijä
2023-07-02
Ymmärrätkö tämän? Jatka siis lukemista eteenpäin!
Here is your chance working at a world-leading company where you will have fun, feel proud and see your employer's logo very frequently online (depending on your surfing preferences of course). Curious? We will not let you know who they are just yet, but keep reading!
You will work as a Customer Service Agent at our client's office in central Stockholm. You will be part of a team that loves doing things together, as well as, of course, provide the best service possible to the customers.
This is initially a role where you will be a consultant through Wrknest, with good chances of getting an offer of employment at the company in the future.
So what will you do then?
You will work with the telephone and email as your primary tools giving an amazing customer experience. You will handle the incoming mails and calls and independently structure the administration around this. As you may have figured out already, since we are looking for knowledge in the Finnish language, you will work towards the Finnish market and make their day a little bit better. The customer service is divided into different teams, which will provide you with great growth opportunities in your role as a Customer Service Agent.
So what will we ask from you?
• Fluent in Finnish (sorry for repeating ourselves, but yeah, it's important)
• Good knowledge in English or Swedish
• Some previous experience of customer service
Also: Our client will have a logical test as a part of the process. To avoid that you invest too much time unnecessarily, we would like to ask you to do this test before sending your application. If you have 7 or above, please go ahead sending your application.https://www.123test.com/logical-reasoning-test/
Other
The role is a full time position working mainly office hours. You will start the journey as a consultant through Wrknest with good chances of an employment at our client after some time. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Jobbnummer
7932097