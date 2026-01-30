Summerjob - Data analytics within the field of Hydro and Nuclear
2026-01-30
Company Description
Are you a student and want to use your knowledge and ideas to contribute to the development of a fossil-free society? Then you should apply for a summer job with us!
The summer jobs at Vattenfall are an opportunity for you as a student to gain experience and an insight into what it's like to work at a large Swedish energy company. At Vattenfall, we work towards enabling everyone to choose fossil-free ways to transport, produce, and live. You will meet people with different experiences who can contribute to your development and expand your network. If you have a summer break from your current studies, you are welcome to apply for a summer job with us.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Job Description
A team of students will perform analytics work within the field of Hydro power and nuclear including predictive maintenance in nuclear for valves and other components in the plants. The task within Hydro power is to develop a digital twin of a river, including water flows and power stations that generate electricity, and to calculate/estimate relevant parameters from measured data to give the model a realistic connection to actual conditions. Another sub-task will be to create interesting scenarios involving events in the river, such as heavy rainfall or power stations experiencing unplanned outages.
The area of analytics is growing rapidly and this gives the opportunity to work on real cases from the business and to do it in a team of students where collaboration will be an important part.
Qualifications
Requirements
At least 18 years old.
Ongoing studies at a university, college, or vocational higher education program.
Basic knowledge in analytics and data analysis.
Programming experience (e.g., Python, R, SQL, or similar).
Strong skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Meritorious
Previous experience with similar work or projects in data analytics, modelling, or technical environments.
Personal qualities
We are looking for someone who takes responsibility for their tasks, structures their work, and drives processes forward. You are goal-oriented, enjoy challenges, and are motivated by achieving results. You collaborate well with others, communicate clearly and constructively, and show strong analytical skills. You can handle complex issues and make well-considered decisions based on relevant information.
Additional Information
If you want to learn more about the position, contact Emma Tillman, emma.tillman@vattenfall.com
If you want to learn more about the recruitment process, contact the recruiter Isabelle Westerlind, isabelle.westerlind@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives for the summer job Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO), and Anders Bohlin (Unionen). Everyone can be reached through Vattenfall's switchboard, 08-739 50 00.
The position is based in Solna and will take place during the summer of 2026, with a flexible start date.
You apply by doing the following:
Prepare a CV; it is important that your CV clearly highlights your education, relevant experiences, and place of residence. No applications will be accepted via email.
Does this sound like a summer job for you? We look forward to receiving your application no later than February 22, 2026!
We are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights, regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or ability.
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, which means that many of our positions are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security clearance will be conducted before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act.
