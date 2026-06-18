Summer worker Procurement - 521498
Alstom Transport AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your organizational and analytical expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and detail-oriented teammates.
You'll play a key role in supporting procurement operations, ensuring accuracy and compliance while contributing to process improvements. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (procurement, finance, and vendor management), assist in maintaining vendor records, and help analyze procurement performance data, among other responsibilities.
You'll take care of vendor and supplier management tasks, but also support invoicing, payment processes, and purchase order management.
We'll look to you for
Supporting day-to-day activities related to invoicing and payment management systems
Assisting in reviewing and updating incomplete or inaccurate supplier information
Helping maintain vendor records in procurement systems in line with established processes
Assisting in identifying data inconsistencies and escalating issues to relevant stakeholders
Contributing to purchase order management, including data cleaning and closing obsolete contracts
Supporting basic data analysis related to procurement performance and vendor data
Assisting in preparing and maintaining KPI and compliance tracking reports
Ensuring adherence to Group procurement policies and governance requirements
Contributing to continuous improvement of procurement data quality and process efficiency
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Finance, Data Analytics, or a related discipline
Strong attention to detail and interest in data accuracy
Basic understanding or strong interest in procurement processes (vendors, POs, invoices, payment terms, Incoterms)
Willingness to learn data cleaning and basic data analysis
Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel (filters, basic formulas, pivot tables are a plus)
Good communication and follow-up skills
Ability to manage multiple tasks and timelines with guidance
Organized, proactive, and willing to learn
Comfortable working with systems and structured processes
Team-oriented with a positive and professional attitude
Strong English communication skills – able to communicate professionally in both spoken and written English in the international environment
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with enterprise systems like SAP and invoicing platforms
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects that shape the future of mobility
Utilise our structured and supportive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards potential roles in procurement, supply chain, operations, or data analytics
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
Wijkmansgatan 8 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9969684