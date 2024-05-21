Summer worker for the Experiment Control and Data Curation group
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a partnership of 13 European countries with the mission to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Working with us means being part of a challenging and exciting work environment, working at a stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
We are now looking to appoint a summer worker for the Experiment Control and Data Curation (ECDC) group for the Neutron Scattering System division.
The ECDC team is responsible for the experiment data pipeline and NICOS control system which is the main software the users interact with during their experiments.
About the work
As a summer worker your main areas of work will be to develop features for NICOS and integrate hardware for use in experiments.
About you
A suitable background for this work would be:
• Experience in the Python programming language
• Studying towards a STEM degree
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills and who likes to collaborate with different people.
Duration & Location
The position is a summer work position of 8 weeks.
Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
Start date
Planned start date is 10th June, 2024.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae in English by clicking on "apply" and follow the instructions. Please note that we only accept applications via the ESS website.
For some roles at ESS health check-ups and security clearance are required, and thus this might be applicable in the final parts of the recruitment process. The applicant is expected to be fit to perform the applicable tasks of this recruitment.
The deadline for applications is 4th June, 2024.
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Recruiting Manager, Matt Clarke, matt.clarke[at]ess.eu.
