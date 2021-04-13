Summer worker at Noise and Vibration team - Epiroc Rock Drills AB - Övriga jobb i Örebro
Summer worker at Noise and Vibration team
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Övriga jobb / Örebro
2021-04-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Take the opportunity to try some real challenges within the field of measurement technique, the team offers both software and hardware challenges!
Your mission
The NVH team is looking for qualified summer workers to take on some motivating tasks within the noise and vibration field, there is simulation software (Va-one / Ansys) as well as a lot of software's/hardware's related to measurements (Siemens LMS). The idea is to tailor some tasks/projects dependent on the applicant's interest and current stage within the master program. There will be some general calibration, CE-tasks and maintenance to fall back on as well.
Your profile
Any student that has interest in the field of Noise and Vibration but preferably 1st or second year master students with main subject field Noise and Vibration. Since we are a very problem solving oriented group we appreciate knew ideas as well as hands on physical work.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. Due to Covid-19 part time can probably be handled from home if applicable.
Our culture and values,
United. Inspired. Performance unites us, innovation inspires us, and commitment drives us to keep moving forward. In the 150 countries where you can find Epiroc, we encourage our employees to take ownership of their own development and careers with the support from their leaders.We are committed to give you every opportunity to succeed in a culture of innovation, diversity and collaboration, combined with a caring atmosphere. Diversity is key to grow fresh and innovative ideas and solutions for our customers.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 21-04-30.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Mikael Lorin, mikael.lorin@epiroc.com / +4670 510 45 89
Varaktighet, arbetstid
100% From 2 to 3 months
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Epiroc Rock Drills AB
Jobbnummer
5689324
