Summer worker at Noise and Vibration team - Epiroc Rock Drills AB - Övriga jobb i Örebro

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB

Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Övriga jobb / Örebro2021-04-13Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Withcutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and constructionequipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com. Join our teamTake the opportunity to try some real challenges within the field of measurement technique, the team offers both software and hardware challenges!Your missionThe NVH team is looking for qualified summer workers to take on some motivating tasks within the noise and vibration field, there is simulation software (Va-one / Ansys) as well as a lot of software's/hardware's related to measurements (Siemens LMS). The idea is to tailor some tasks/projects dependent on the applicant's interest and current stage within the master program. There will be some general calibration, CE-tasks and maintenance to fall back on as well.Your profileAny student that has interest in the field of Noise and Vibration but preferably 1st or second year master students with main subject field Noise and Vibration. Since we are a very problem solving oriented group we appreciate knew ideas as well as hands on physical work.Location and travelThis position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required. Due to Covid-19 part time can probably be handled from home if applicable.Our culture and values,United. Inspired. Performance unites us, innovation inspires us, and commitment drives us to keep moving forward. In the 150 countries where you can find Epiroc, we encourage our employees to take ownership of their own development and careers with the support from their leaders.We are committed to give you every opportunity to succeed in a culture of innovation, diversity and collaboration, combined with a caring atmosphere. Diversity is key to grow fresh and innovative ideas and solutions for our customers.Application and contactsIn this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 21-04-30.For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Mikael Lorin, mikael.lorin@epiroc.com / +4670 510 45 89Varaktighet, arbetstid100% From 2 to 3 months2021-04-13UndefinedSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Epiroc Rock Drills AB5689324