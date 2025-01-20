Summer Work at Scania in Södertälje 2025
2025-01-20
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on experience, develop your skills, and make the most of your summer? Look no further! Scania offers a range of summer job positions for enthusiastic and motivated students.
About Us
Scania is transforming from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - Customer First, Respect, Team Spirit, Responsibility, and Elimination of Waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Available Positions
We have various summer job openings in different departments. When applying for a summer job this year, you can choose one area that interests you, depending on your educational level.
If you study in high school, college, or university you are welcome to apply for our summer jobs within:
• Administration
• Logistics - Note that you must be 18 years of age to work in this field
• Production - Note that you must be 18 years of age to work in this field
• Service
If you study at college or university you are welcome to apply for our summer jobs within:
• Economics and Finance
• IT
• Procurement
• Research and Development
You can read more about the different areas here Summer job in Södertälje | Scania Group
What We Offer
Global Leader: Scania is a world-renowned company in the automotive industry, known for its innovative solutions. Work with a global leader in sustainable transport solutions, shaping the future of mobility and transportation.
Professional Growth: We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic work environment where employees are encouraged to grow personally and professionally. Gain invaluable experience and skills that will set you apart in your future career. You also get the opportunity to make valuable contacts and find references for future thesis work.
Supportive Environment: Work alongside a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about what they do and eager to help you succeed.
How to Apply
Submit your application by answering our selection questions and attaching your resume and a cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications for the role.
Our recruitment system selects candidates based on the competencies written in the resume (CV) and cover letter. It matches those to the requirements the managers have specified for their specific summer job.
It is therefore important to write every competence you possess - both formal and informal. It can, for example, mean that you write the software tools, and programming languages you are studying or have studied, but also soft skills like if you are service-minded or possess leadership skills, etc.
We perform background checks on the candidates we aim to hire.
The recruitment is ongoing - to have a better chance of getting a summer job, apply as soon as possible! Applications should be submitted by March 2nd, 2025.
