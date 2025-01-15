Summer Position - Consumer Service Agents
Thule Sweden AB, Malmö / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2025-01-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Malmö i Malmö
, Gnosjö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you share our passion for an active lifestyle? Are you a team player with excellent social skills and technical understanding who thrives in an international environment with a high degree of variety on a daily basis? Then you should apply for this job!
Here is an opportunity to work with a great team of people in a company with great products that inspire to live an active life.
The Consumer Service Department plays a very important role in the interaction with the people that use our products. It rests upon the team to be the link between Thule and the users to secure that they get support on requests and information about products and purchases. Supply existing and potential consumers with relevant product data, questions regarding our e-com and issues with the products.
We are looking for a couple of Consumer Service Agents that can help us during our busy summer season. If you are a service minded, positive and curious person with a strong personal drive, calm, structured and with excellent communication skills, someone that is taking pride in passing on clear and consistent information to a broad audience - then this is an exciting opportunity for you.
We trust you have a high working capacity and ability to perform under stress with proficient language skills in following languages; German and/or English. We prefer you to have an education within Business Administration or Marketing or other relevant working experience hopefully using ERP and ticketing systems as well as a proficiency in Microsoft Office 365. An advantage is also if you have previous experience from service in companies with consumer goods.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
We are searching for a couple of persons and the positions are placed in Malmö, Sweden. The contract types are part-time during April-May and full-time during June-August. If you believe you would enjoy working in such an environment and feel that the professional tasks will be challenging, please submit your application no later than 9th of February 2025.
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2023, sales amounted to SEK 9.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com. Ersättning
Set Salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/8". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Malmö Jobbnummer
9105566