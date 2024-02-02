Summer Jobs For Students Within Logistics At Volvo Group Gothenburg
Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What 's your plans for the Summer 2024?
When we think of the Volvo Group's brand and what we stand for we cannot help to feel, at least a small, sense of calmness. Take for example, our goal to produce 100 % fossil-free vehicles. We are over 100,000 employees worldwide sharing the feeling of pride and hope connected to our contribution to society. Would you also like an opportunity to contribute to a safer society by developing sustainable transport solutions?
Do you want to gain experience of working in production by helping us build our products? Or do you perhaps want to support our business with everything from administrative tasks to product development? Regardless of your interest, we might have the job for you this summer!
We offer summer jobs within Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
The summer jobs are available in various Volvo companies, with tasks that may vary. Some positions require higher levels of qualification and competence, such as current studies in fields like: Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Computer Science, Industrial Engineering. However, we also offer positions that do not require any previous experience or knowledge; instead, we prioritize traits such as curiosity and motivation.
The employment time for Summer job positions varies from a couple of weeks to several weeks. Please specify in your personal letter what areas and positions you are interested in and why in order for us to easier match your profile for available Summer jobs.
To apply for a summer job at Volvo Group we do have some criteria, but it is your unique personality and what you can contribute with that is most important to us!
To apply for a summer job you need to:
* Currently be a student and plan to continue your studies in fall 2024.
* You must be 16 years old at the start of the summer job. However, most of our positions require to be at least 18 years old.
How to apply:
Prepare and submit your application by using the 'apply' button. We kindly request that you attach your personal letter and CV with your application. You can choose to write in either Swedish or English. In your application, please include information about your education and any specific work areas that interest you the most. Additionally, please indicate the weeks you are available this summer.
* To increase your chances of securing a summer job, it's crucial to emphasize your skills and provide accurate answers to all questions in the application.
* Do not forget to continuously look at your e-mail and junk mail as we communicate mainly by e-mail.
* We need your application no later than March 4th . However, we are continuously reviewing all applications, so don't hesitate to apply!
If you have questions about the summer jobs or the recruitment process, please contact us:
Email: sommarjobb@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Ersättning
