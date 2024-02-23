Summer job! Work as a fundraiser in Örebro and save lives!
2024-02-23
Do you want to be part of our fundraiser team in Örebro? Right now, the Red Cross is looking for committed individuals for one of the most rewarding jobs available.
If you want to develop yourself in humanitarian issues and communication while contributing to saving lives and giving hope, then you've come to the right place!
The Red Cross is the world's leading disaster relief organization - and you can contribute to helping more people! Together with your fundraising team, you represent the Red Cross. As a fundraiser with us, your mission is to recruit monthly donors and members to our organization. To reach potential donors, you will work door-to-door or on the streets in Örebro and in various small cities around Örebro region to inspire regular giving. If you are good at engaging and persuading people, passionate about humanitarian issues, and share the values of the Red Cross, this is an opportunity for you.
We are looking for someone who is
• Enjoys working outdoors in all weather conditions.
• Is open, social, and positive
• Is good at engaging and persuading people
• Is open to the possibility of traveling to cities near Örebro.
• Wants to develop and is result-oriented.
• Is passionate about humanitarian issues and shares the values of the Red Cross (Our seven principles)
• Is at least 18 years old
• Has a driver's license (this is an advantage, not a requirement)
We offer you:
• The biggest Plus on your CV
• Training and work experience in sales and communication
• To earn a fixed hourly wage with secure and stable working conditions.
• The opportunity to get to know the Red Cross and our work well
• First aid training
• Training and support: Necessary training and support will be provided to ensure that you can perform your work effectively.
• A humanitarian workplace: making a difference for people in need through your work
• The opportunity to develop within one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations
• A flexible job
Practical information:
• Type of employment: Fixed-term employment, with the possibility of extension
• Extent: 3-4 days a week, according to your preferences
• Salary: Hourly wage
• Start: June
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. The spots will soon be gone!
