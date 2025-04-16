Summer Job within Data Protection
2025-04-16
This summer, we offer a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in data protection, focusing on assessing data transfers under GDPR. You will have the chance to see firsthand how legal rules are applied in a business context, giving you valuable practical experience. If you are ready to put your legal skills into practice, keep reading!
Get an idea of the role
In this role, your main task will be to assess whether possible transfer of personal data outside of the European Economic Area complies with the General Data Protection Regulation. You will work independently but with access to support from both a team contact and our Data Protection Officer. Some of your responsibilities will include:
Understanding GDPR requirements related to international data transfers
Gathering and reviewing information from supplier agreements and related documents
Analyzing legal material such as data processing agreements, privacy policies, and compliance documents
Writing clear and well-reasoned legal assessments in English based on your analysis
We are looking for someone who can start in June and work full-time during the summer. There is also potential for continued part-time work in the fall, where tasks may be expanded.
Key qualifications
Law student (year 4 or 5)
Strong interest in data protection and GDPR
Fluent in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing
Analytical and curious, with the ability to make sense of complex legal and regulatory material
Structured, detail-oriented, and thorough in working through details to reach clear conclusion
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and a team of around 700 colleagues, we are committed to delivering long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Being named a career company for the past six years, we have a strong focus on emphasizing both personal and professional growth. With an inclusive and diverse culture, we create a workplace where employees are valued, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential.
Join an internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
Important information

On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-03
