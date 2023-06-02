Summer Job - English-Speaking Customer Service / Motorhome Preperation

TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial / Kundservicejobb / Sigtuna
2023-06-02


Visa alla kundservicejobb i Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo, Upplands-Bro, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial i Sigtuna

We are a well-established motorhome rental company, providing motorhome holidays to both domestic and international customers from our Arlandastad-based office.
We are looking for English-speaking customer service representatives to join our small team in Arlandastad for the busy spring & summer period.
It is a fun, fast-paced and challenging summer job where you will have a variety of responsibilities, meeting customers from all across Europe and the world.
Applicants must be able to work throughout July and August at a minimum.

Salary: 19 500kr per month + on-call pay + weekend pay + commission

Requirements:
• Customer service experience & genuine interest in people
• Interest in travel industry
• Valid manual driving license ( B )
• Experience working under pressure in fast-paced environments
• Ability to learn quickly and take ownership of tasks
• Ability to follow processes and instructions diligently
• Fluency in English
• Ability to work weekends, holidays and evenings without restriction through June, July and August at a minimum
• Willingness to get hands dirty
• Physical fitness

Preferred, but not necessary to apply:
• Rental industry experience
• Travel industry experience
• Swedish and/or other European languages
• Own transport

Please apply with an updated CV for consideration

The position can be filled at any time, and only candidates selected for interview will be contacted

• please note that a manual B driving license is a requirement for the position*

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16
E-post: douglas.hunter@touringcars.eu

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial (org.nr 516408-5937), http://www.touringcars.eu/
Bristagatan 12 (visa karta)
195 02  ARLANDASTAD

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
7851255

Prenumerera på jobb från TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos TC Vehicle Oy Finland Filial: