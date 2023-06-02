Summer Job - English-Speaking Customer Service / Motorhome Preperation
2023-06-02
We are a well-established motorhome rental company, providing motorhome holidays to both domestic and international customers from our Arlandastad-based office.
We are looking for English-speaking customer service representatives to join our small team in Arlandastad for the busy spring & summer period.
It is a fun, fast-paced and challenging summer job where you will have a variety of responsibilities, meeting customers from all across Europe and the world.
Applicants must be able to work throughout July and August at a minimum.
Salary: 19 500kr per month + on-call pay + weekend pay + commission
Requirements:
• Customer service experience & genuine interest in people
• Interest in travel industry
• Valid manual driving license ( B )
• Experience working under pressure in fast-paced environments
• Ability to learn quickly and take ownership of tasks
• Ability to follow processes and instructions diligently
• Fluency in English
• Ability to work weekends, holidays and evenings without restriction through June, July and August at a minimum
• Willingness to get hands dirty
• Physical fitness
Preferred, but not necessary to apply:
• Rental industry experience
• Travel industry experience
• Swedish and/or other European languages
• Own transport
Please apply with an updated CV for consideration
The position can be filled at any time, and only candidates selected for interview will be contacted
• please note that a manual B driving license is a requirement for the position* Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-16
E-post: douglas.hunter@touringcars.eu Omfattning
http://www.touringcars.eu/

195 02 ARLANDASTAD
