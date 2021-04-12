Summer Internship Sales - Wehype Global AB - Kontorsjobb i Uppsala
Summer Internship Sales
Wehype Global AB / Kontorsjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-12

Visa alla kontorsjobb i Uppsala, Östhammar, Sigtuna, Österåker
Visa alla jobb hos Wehype Global AB i Uppsala

Gaming, Twitch Streamers, YouTubers, Influencer Marketing - is that something you are passionate about?

We're looking for a Sales Intern who thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and who lives and breathes social connections and gaming.

The right person for this role is extremely organized, detail-oriented, a clear communicator, and a quick learner.

If you are looking to take your first steps into working with gaming this is the role for you. This position will provide you with insight and experience from start to finish on how a marketing campaign gets executed on Twitch and YouTube.

This is an unpaid internship that will be in progress with start in June and until the end of August with the goal of transitioning into employment after the end of the internship. Wehype is one of the worlds fastest-growing gaming companies so there is ample opportunity for you to grow with us!

Work tasks will include:

* Digital lead generation that includes - prospecting and qualifying leads
* Responsible for updating the CRM system with lead status and ensuring lead information is up to date.
* Achieving defined productivity goals
* Communicating and working with the team to ensure digital lead campaigns are successful
* Take part in sales pitches and meetings with top-level decision-makers.

Who you are

* Experience from working with spreadsheets, Hubspot, Linkedin sales navigator, and leads generation.
* Currently studying relevant education or has previous sales experience.
* You are one of the most organized people in your circle of friends
* Fluent in English, written and spoken.
* Has an authentic interest in gaming, Twitch, and Youtube.

Perks & benefits

* Premium work gear to get shit done
* Gaming stations at work
* A team that will do everything to help you succeed in your role
* An introduction to the gaming industry
* Professional ongoing sales coaching from accomplished sales managers in the world's largest gaming media company.
* Paid lunch.

Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid Internship January to May

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Wehype Global AB

Jobbnummer
5686610

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Wehype Global AB:

 
Populära jobb
Rektor till Kronan f-3, Trollhättan ...
Universitetslektor/ adjunkt i omvår ...
Key Account Manager till säljbolag
Elevhälsochef Pajala kommun
Vi söker för vår kunds räkning: Acc ...
Account Manager till nordiska markn ...
Media Sales
Account Manager
Vi söker just nu för vår kunds räkn ...
Biträdande rektor 50%
Vi söker just nu för vår kunds räkn ...
För vår kunds räkning söker vi: Acc ...
Digital Mediesäljare inom digital m ...
Säljare 2.0!
Biträdande rektor 100%
Populära nyckelord
Chaufför
Formgivare
Editor
Göteborg
Norrköping
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Askersunds kommun, Samhällsbyggnad ...
Djungelstugan Kiruna AB
Shahzad, Khurram
Agira AB
Carnil & Jonsten AB
Pajala kommun, Sektor Barn och utbi ...
Kirunabostäder AB
Svenska Turistfören Stf AB
AB Jarbells Varuhus
Göteborgs kommun
Kontakta Vakanser.se