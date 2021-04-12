Summer Internship Sales - Wehype Global AB - Kontorsjobb i Uppsala
Summer Internship Sales
Wehype Global AB / Kontorsjobb / Uppsala
2021-04-12
Gaming, Twitch Streamers, YouTubers, Influencer Marketing - is that something you are passionate about?
We're looking for a Sales Intern who thrives in a fast-paced, high-energy environment and who lives and breathes social connections and gaming.
The right person for this role is extremely organized, detail-oriented, a clear communicator, and a quick learner.
If you are looking to take your first steps into working with gaming this is the role for you. This position will provide you with insight and experience from start to finish on how a marketing campaign gets executed on Twitch and YouTube.
This is an unpaid internship that will be in progress with start in June and until the end of August with the goal of transitioning into employment after the end of the internship. Wehype is one of the worlds fastest-growing gaming companies so there is ample opportunity for you to grow with us!
Work tasks will include:
Digital lead generation that includes - prospecting and qualifying leads
Responsible for updating the CRM system with lead status and ensuring lead information is up to date.
Achieving defined productivity goals
Communicating and working with the team to ensure digital lead campaigns are successful
Take part in sales pitches and meetings with top-level decision-makers.
Who you are
Experience from working with spreadsheets, Hubspot, Linkedin sales navigator, and leads generation.
Currently studying relevant education or has previous sales experience.
You are one of the most organized people in your circle of friends
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Has an authentic interest in gaming, Twitch, and Youtube.
Perks & benefits
Premium work gear to get shit done
Gaming stations at work
A team that will do everything to help you succeed in your role
An introduction to the gaming industry
Professional ongoing sales coaching from accomplished sales managers in the world's largest gaming media company.
Paid lunch.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid Internship January to May
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Wehype Global AB
Jobbnummer
5686610
