Summer internship: Order Coordinator
2024-03-28
Are you a student looking for an exciting Summer Internship? Do you want to be part of a global company with local presence and gain valuable experience? Welcome to Wärtsilä!
We are looking for a motivated colleague to help us out during summer. The Order Coordinator has tasks related to processes, planning, coordination, and monitoring of incoming sales orders for delivery including coordination of incoming customer product claims. For this temporary employment we are looking for a person who will first and foremost handle the booking of transport for our goods.
The position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and the duration is from June to August, where specific dates will be agreed with hiring manager.
Duties as Order Coordinator include:
Assure that sales orders are being processed and confirmed with delivery date to sales team
Assure inquiries and requests of availability of equipment are supported with speed, quality, and reliability
Keep under control the Sales order shipment schedule
Serve customer support team requests for warranty exchange of equipment
Personal attributes that will fit great in this role:
Service Minded & Customer oriented
Team Player & Responsible
Problem Solver & Eager and hungry to learn new things
Structured & open to new processes
Result oriented
Requirements:
The position is within Operations / Logistics and the candidate that we are looking for, must have at least a high school education
Fluency in Swedish (both verbally and written) and great communication skills in English (both verbally and written)
Previous experience from similar tasks as well as experience with export documentation is positive, but not required
Good basic computer knowledge: Office 365, CRM etc. We work in a business system called Navision
Personality is more important in this position than prior knowledge
Does this sound like the right summer job for you? Then we would like to hear from you! Please apply latest April 14th 2024. If you have any questions related to this position, please reach out to Team Lead, Susanne Björnarås on mail: Susanne.bjornaras@wartsila.com
At Wärtsilä we value, respect and embrace all our differences, and are committed to diversity, inclusion and equal employment opportunities; everyone can be their true self and succeed based on their job-relevant merits and abilities.
This is Wärtsilä
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Our team of 17,000 professionals, in more than 200 locations in 68 countries, shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wärtsilä Sweden AB
(org.nr 556046-9552)
Kårebogatan 8
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG
Susanne Björnarås susanne.bjornaras@wartsila.com
8573556