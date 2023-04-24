Summer internship Area Manager - Malmö
2023-04-24
Hemfrid is on a mission to disrupt the home service industry; we are a purpose driven company with the aim to unlock people's quality of life, promising easy access to first class home services. Today we are more than 2 300 employees working together to provide our customers "ease of mind".
Hemfrid has been awarded "Karriärföretag 2023" and have over the years also received awards as "MästarGasell" by Dagens Industri (DI), "Sweden's 12 Best Managed Companies" and "Digital Workplace Award". We are searching for talented, innovative and customer focused interns to join our rapidly growing team.
A paid Summer Internship within Operations
We are looking for interns to join the Hemfrid Operations Team as Area Managers. You will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience of leadership and customer service in our operational department. This will give you the practical experience and comprehensive knowledge you need to excel. You will have a team of field workers and a portfolio of customers to manage. The operational team, that you will be a part of, is responsible of scheduling, optimize logistics, follow up on performance metrics and quality as well as providing professional customer service.
To be successful in this role, you will need to have an interest in learning how to work in a B2C business industry that delivers first class home services to thousands of customers each month. To do that, you have a passion for customers and service, as well as data-driven decision making. You should have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, passion for managing people and be able to work well in a team environment. Previous experience from the service industry is preferred, but not essential.
Who are we looking for
You are probably pursuing a degree in engineering, economics, business management, HR or similar. You possess good analytic and communication skills and have some knowledge of the Microsoft suite. We work in Power BI and Salesforce.
Requirements
Self-motivating with a can-do attitude
Great communication and people management skills
An understanding of data and digital processes
Structured approach to problem solving
Great academic track record
Fluent in Swedish and English
What we can offer
If you are looking to gain valuable experience and develop your skills in a fast-paced and exciting environment, our summer internship is for you. We offer the opportunity to work with a dynamic team and the possibility to learn more about service delivery, understand a data driven B2C business using one of the world's leading CRM platforms and the opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions. Apply now to join our fast-growing company and take the next step in your career!
Other information
This position is limited time, starting as soon as possible with a two week induction. The employment then runs until the middle/end of August. If you are interested, there are also good opportunities for you to work extra alongside your studies and also during leave that falls after the summer.
The position is 100% full-time and the working hours are Monday-Friday 07:00-16:00 and 08:00-17:00 on a rolling schedule every two weeks. We sit in lovely premises in Västerås and enjoy the summer together at joint lunches/coffee breaks in the sun if the weather permits.
Application
If you have questions please contact Lisa Sofia Brandt, Talent Acquisition Partner at rekrytering@hemfrid.se
.
